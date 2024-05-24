Guenther Steiner Warns Haas Of Welcoming “Next Max Verstappen” Oliver Bearman to F1 Empty Seat

Oliver Bearman has been a driver on everyone’s radar ever since his stellar debut at the Saudi Arabian GP earlier this year. The Ferrari prodigy seems set to get the empty Haas seat for the 2025 season, with close ties between the two teams. However, Guenther Steiner has warned his former outfit not to judge Bearman too quickly since the Briton has just had one F1 outing so far in Jeddah. Speaking on The Red Flags podcast, Steiner stated,

“I think Ollie Bearman is a good move. Ollie did a good job in the Ferrari but you know, it’s one race and I think he knows himself. It’s a little bit early to say this is the next Max Verstappen. It could be, but also it’s a 50/50”.

Steiner‘s comments are valid considering similar past instances of drivers impressing in one-off stand-in performances. The most apt example would be Nyck de Vries. The Dutch rookie made a sensational impression in his stand-in performance at the 2022 Italian GP.

However, De Vries could not cope well with his full-time stint at AlphaTauri (now V-CARB) and got the pink slip after just 10 races in 2023. So, Haas would want to be wary about Bearman’s sustained potential if they decide to sign him full-time for 2025.

Even Nico Hulkenberg had mentioned how Bearman needs to show his potential and skills in the current F2 campaign over a full season. In his sophomore season in the feeder series, the 19-year-old is aiming to win the championship to stake a strong claim for a full-time F1 seat.

However, after racing in three of the four rounds held, Bearman only has six points to his name. So, Haas would want to monitor Bearman’s F2 progress before deciding whether they want to sign him or not.

Can Oliver Bearman live up to the high expectations in F1?

Oliver Bearman has done a tremendous job of turning heads in the F1 paddock after his P7 finish for Ferrari in Jeddah. In a volatile driver market for 2025 where multiple existing drivers are looking for a contract, Bearman has put his resume in the mix, which is quite commendable for his age and experience.

However, his young age and speed could also come to bite him back if he cannot endure the pressures of Formula 1. The aforementioned Nyck de Vries crumbled under pressure despite having loads of experience in multiple other racing categories.

| Oliver Bearman is well-positioned to race with Haas F1 Team in 2025. Details on his preparations below:https://t.co/SV1NNJIJSt — formularacers (@formularacers_) April 16, 2024

So, Bearman will have his work cut out to prove his mettle even after he lands a seat in F1. The examples of Nicholas Latifi, Stoffel Vandoorne, and several other promising F2 drivers falling short of F1’s high expectations can make the young Brit understand what he needs to do.

Currently, there is a dearth of seats on the F1 grid and plenty of F2 drivers waiting in the wings to make their debut. Hence, if Bearman is able to secure a seat in F1, he could also pave the way for his peers like Kimi Antonelli, Theo Pourchaire, Frederik Vesti.