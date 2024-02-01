Guenther Stiener Plays Devil’s Advocate for F1 Crushing Andretti Aspirations: “You Cannot Fail”

Formula 1 has declined the joint bid from Andretti and Cadillac to join the F1 grid in either 2025 or 2026. Despite receiving approval from the FIA, the final decision from Formula One Management (FOM) brought a shocking disappointment to Andretti. Even with this setback, the American team could still have hope in 2028 if General Motors follows through on its plan to create its power unit. Nevertheless, amid this disappointment for Andretti, former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner is playing the devil’s advocate to point out F1’s rationale.

According to the Italian, Formula 1’s choice to disallow Andretti’s entry before 2028 indicates a perspective that the sport is in excellent condition and cannot accommodate uncompetitive teams. Speaking with ESPN’s Unlapped podcast, Steiner said, “There is no weak team now, it’s very competitive. You cannot fail. FOM would not allow anyone to fail. So you need to make 100 percent sure you can prove you will not fail.”

Later, Steiner drew parallels between FOM’s decision in Formula 1 and football. Steiner clarified that if and when there are more teams in F1, it will result in reduced earnings for all. Despite having 12 competitive teams, some may encounter financial difficulties, but F1’s licensing rules compel them to remain in the series. However, in contrast, in football, if a team isn’t performing well, they can be relegated.

As Steiner concluded, he pointed out the evolving expectations for new F1 teams, using Haas as an example. Haas entered the F1 grid in 2016 but has struggled to achieve success, managing to finish above eighth in the constructor’s championship only once. Indeed, the landscape of F1 has transformed since their debut, with teams now adhering to an annual budget cap. Additionally, there are regulations overseeing wind tunnel development and numerous other minor changes in the rules.

Did Haas face as many obstacles as Andretti to enter F1?

In 2014, Gene Haas, co-owner of a NASCAR team, applied to enter the pinnacle of motorsport. During that period, Formula 1 exclusively awarded a license to just one team. Looking back on this, Gene Haas, the founder of Haas Automation, discussed the substantial hurdles associated with gaining entry into the highly competitive realm of Formula 1.

Haas noted that his application underwent rigorous scrutiny. He clarified that the F1 president Bernie Ecclestone delved into every aspect of Haas’s plan. This encompassed details such as the identity of the engine supplier and the strategy for constructing the chassis.

Haas emphasized that the F1 entry form was more than just a document to be filled out. It was basically a comprehensive demonstration of one’s ability to persuade management. Nevertheless, at that time, optimism played a big part in enabling Haas enter F1.

While elaborating on this Haas said, “We want to have an American team competing in a European realm. It doesn’t look as daunting as you would think. The cars are pretty light; you put them in containers.”

The culmination of these factors resulted in the successful acceptance of Gene Haas’s FIA application. The entire team dedicated extensive efforts to secure a position on the grid. However, the team’s performance over the years has not been positive, with a last-place finish last year.

In conclusion, it’s apparent that the competition in F1 is currently at an all-time high, which could be a contributing factor to FOM’s decision to reject Andretti’s bid. Still, there will be those who question whether Haas is more competitive than Andretti.