Haas Sacrifice Quarter Million Dollars To Avoid Approx $7 Million Hit In “Big Brain Move” Approved by Fans

Red Bull’s cost cap breach has unlocked a new fear amid F1 teams- the FIA will take no excuses. Especially for smaller teams who cannot afford a $7 million penalty. And so Haas is playing the budget-friendly game this 2023 season.

During testing, the American outfit debuted its pit wall- and it was something unlike anything seen before. The compact three-seater pit wall was confusing to look at, to say the least. Guenther Steiner revealed that this was their attempt at reducing freight costs; giving them $250,000 to spend on car development

A smart move? For sure. A little odd? Definitely. And many thought so too; the idea elicited mixed emotions from fans and F1 gurus alike. Further, when set against the magnificent Red Bull pit wall with its glamorous and classy look, the small Haas box looked a little sad.

Fans hold back laughter at Haas pit wall strategy

Many fans were all for it- posting strong messages of support for Steiner and his ship. The creative way to save some money for a better cause had the nod of approval from fans.

In a sport where Team Principals are either polarizing figures(read supervillains) like Wolff & Horner or forgettable names part of a revolving door like at Ferrari, Gunther Steiner’s growing to be a rockstar figure with a cult following. Here’s another master stroke for him. #F1 https://t.co/VQR0VNzi3Q — Binoy🏎 (@ThisisBinoy) February 25, 2023

people making fun of haas for the small pit wall are so embarrassing. haas made a very smart and economic move cause they literally do not need 6-7 people and use that money on actually developing their car. slay haas 😈❤️💋 #F1Testing #f1 #F12023 pic.twitter.com/bciatjN5Eu — kayra 🙏🙏 (@slaygasly) February 24, 2023

haas saving $250k in shipping fees by having a tiny pit wall is a big brain move — molls 🫧 (@mollrhf1) February 23, 2023

On the other hand, there was some trolling. Memes poured in about the kiosk-looking pit-box as fans mocked the idea of the box getting smaller as the years go by.

Makes sense as usually only one car needs support buy first few laps!🤣🤣 https://t.co/Rst4c6eRLR — Robbie (@Robbie27190154) February 24, 2023

Haas pit wall 2024 …. pic.twitter.com/iGjwssAonv — Scott (@OzScott1875) February 24, 2023

my desk is larger than haas’ pit wall just leave the sport you’re useless anyways https://t.co/RYfnvra8Z1 — sel (@stillherises) February 24, 2023

Haas pit wall next year pic.twitter.com/kC8lRA4ajs — Ajit Dhiwal🎛 (@me551ah) February 24, 2023

The brains behind the viral move

Steiner revealed the Haas engineers had come up with the solution of moving into the garage for sessions where they aren’t needed. Thus, three seats were decided to be just right. However, the team will have to tactfully choose who gets to sit on the pit wall.

Further, Steiner had the right mindset. “You have six people out there or a quarter of a million on car updates? I know what we’re doing.” By rearranging personnel, the team is confident they can pull off this unique setup.

Overall, it’s an impressive move from the team. Resorting to damage control when things are tough can only mean better things for their future. Maybe Red Bull can take some notes from their more humble competitors.