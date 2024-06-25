Haas to Confirm Oliver Bearman as Its Driver for 2025 Reportedly Ahead of His Home Race

Oliver Bearman, who was already anticipated to join Haas, as per RacingNews365, will be confirmed by the American team as their driver for 2025 ahead of the British Grand Prix. The 19-year-old was already being prepared for the move with regular free practice sessions, and now his wait is about to be over as the team is expected to announce his signing soon.

Earlier this year, Nico Hulkenberg announced that he will move away from Haas to join Audi’s new Formula 1 project in 2025. Thus, the Dutch source has reported that Bearman is going to replace the German racing driver.

In Barcelona, Ayao Komatsu was asked whether Bearman would be announced in Silverstone, to which the Haas team principal replied, “That’s not in my hands.” However, RacingNews365 gathers that the move will be announced next week.

Silverstone is anyway going to be a surreal week for Bearman. The Ferrari academy driver is already scheduled to make an FP1 appearance in the upcoming British Grand Prix and is excited to perform in front of his home crowd.

The best overtake of the entire Monaco weekend came in F2 when Oliver Bearman pulled this amazing move on Kimi Antonelli. Have a feeling we’ll be seeing this one in highlight packages once they both get to Formula 1.pic.twitter.com/SfN5638If1 — Daniel Valente ️ (@F1GuyDan) May 28, 2024

“Even last year it was busy, but as well as the fact I’m doing FP1, there are a lot more things happening behind the scenes, a lot of fun appearances and stuff,” said Bearman. “It’s going to be a busy weekend but I’m so excited for my home race. I really can’t wait. It’s going to be great, it’s going to be fantastic.”

No surprise that Oliver Bearman is the chosen one

With Formula 2 touching its halfway mark, Bearman stands at P17 in the standings. However, that may do him little harm as he proved himself in the grandest stage of them all.

During the second race of the season, Carlos Sainz was ruled out to race in Jeddah because of appendicitis surgery. Thus, as a traveling reserve driver, Bearman took his place.

The young Briton impressed with a fantastic P7 finish that instantly gave him six points and still keeps him P12 in the F1 standings, far above than his actual F2 standings. Moreover, his talent did excite many fans and even earned him praise from the legendary Lewis Hamilton.

While Bearman is set to replace Hulkenberg, there might be uncertainty about who will be his teammate. Kevin Magnussen is yet to cement his future with Haas. Meanwhile, some other rumors indicate that Esteban Ocon can also be signed by the American team.