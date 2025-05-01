“When He Started, I Wasn’t Even in My Parents’ Mind”: Kimi Antonelli on Competing With Fernando Alonso

In F1, since 2001, many drivers have come and gone, multiple technical regulations have changed, and some teams have gone defunct—only to be replaced by new outfits. Yet Fernando Alonso’s career continues (barring his two-year hiatus in 2019–2020).

Now 43 years old, Alonso shares the grid with a group of five rookies—two of whom, Kimi Antonelli and Oliver Bearman, are still teenagers. Antonelli, who jokingly referred to Alonso as a “rookie” earlier in the season, has recently acknowledged the Spaniard’s remarkable longevity.

When Antonelli was born in August 2006, Alonso was on the verge of becoming a two-time world champion—something the young Italian addressed in hilarious fashion.

In an interview with ESPN ahead of this weekend’s Miami GP, Antonelli admitted it felt “crazy” to be racing alongside Alonso, considering he wasn’t even alive when the Oviedo-born driver was at his peak.

“It’s crazy. I mean, when he [Alonso] started in F1, I wasn’t even in my parents’ minds,” he quipped.

The Mercedes junior also dragged Bearman into the conversation, joking that neither of their parents were thinking about having children when Alonso began racing at the pinnacle of motorsport.

On this, Bearman added, “I think before my parents met, Alonso was racing in F1.” It’s almost surreal to consider the generational gap between Alonso and these two rookies. For instance, the Haas driver’s father, David Bearman, is reportedly only three years older than the two-time world champion—making it feel as though the Briton is competing against a fatherly figure.

“It’s quite incredible that these guys have been there for so long and have so much experience,” Bearman added, on a more serious note.

These analogies from Kimi Antonelli and Ollie Bearman on the longevity of Fernando Alonso’s F1 career From one rookie to another pic.twitter.com/u6KljlzYQB — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) April 30, 2025

Bearman also shed light on another driver in his 40s—Lewis Hamilton.

The seven-time world champion was dominating with Mercedes when both he and Antonelli were still children. The fact that Hamilton has now moved on to Ferrari, and Antonelli has stepped into his seat at Brackley, feels like a ‘pinch-me’ moment.

The 2025 grid features two drivers in their 40s and two who are yet to turn 20—something rarely seen in F1.

That said, the sun will eventually set on the careers of Hamilton and Alonso—likely sooner for the latter. The #14 driver has hinted that 2026 could be his final season in Formula 1, with his current contract set to expire then. So next year might be his last shot at claiming the elusive third world championship.

Having chased that third title since 2006 and gone 13 years without a Grand Prix win, Alonso is desperate to end his drought. Securing another piece of silverware would be the perfect, utopian conclusion to his marathon career.