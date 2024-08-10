“Hagrid Lookalike”: F1 Commentator David Croft Brutally Roasts Fiancé a Month Before Wedding

F1 commentator David Croft is set to marry his fiancé, Laura Bradley later this year. His with behind the mic during race weekends has made him a household name among F1 fans. That being said, Bradley had to face the brunt of it when Croft hilariously trolled her while on vacation.

“Look at that! Hagrid lookalike,” said Croft, about her. “Barely brushed her hair or put makeup on for four days. Lives in lycra wander around the forest complaining about cycling. Bring back the Maldives.”

Bradley and Croft are currently enjoying the latter’s time off, as F1 is in the midst of a summer break. They are at the Center Parcs, a holiday village chain that operates in the UK and Ireland. They have taken their kids along too, as Bradley took to her Instagram earlier today, to post a video of Croft trekking with them.

Celebrating a pretty decent #JapaneseGP result for Aston Martin with an asphalt rusk. Yes, you read that correctly. Thanks to David ‘Crofty’ Croft, Laura Bradley, Mike Krack & Steve Cooper for the photobomb! pic.twitter.com/LFkzxVwZ8x — Matt Bishop ️‍ (@TheBishF1) October 9, 2022

Croft trolling Bradley, however, is all in good spirit. As it turns out, the big day for the couple is less than a month away.

Who is Laura Bradley, Croft’s fiancé?

Bradley and Croft met in the F1 paddock. According to the former’s LinkedIn profile, she has been associated with F1 since May 2018. She worked in the Formula One Group, before joining Aston Martin in 2021, as their Director for Guest Services, Hospitality, and Events.

Croft proposed to her on Christmas 2022, shortly after which she left Aston Martin. After almost two years of being engaged, they are ready to finally tie the knot.

Croft and Bradley will welcome the former’s two children from his previous marriage, into their new family. He was married to Victoria and has two children, Daniel and James.

