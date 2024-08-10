mobile app bar

“Hagrid Lookalike”: F1 Commentator David Croft Brutally Roasts Fiancé a Month Before Wedding

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
“Hagrid Lookalike”: F1 Commentator David Croft Brutally Roasts Fiancé a Month Before Wedding

Credits: IMAGO / Every Second Media

F1 commentator David Croft is set to marry his fiancé, Laura Bradley later this year. His with behind the mic during race weekends has made him a household name among F1 fans. That being said, Bradley had to face the brunt of it when Croft hilariously trolled her while on vacation.

“Look at that! Hagrid lookalike,” said Croft, about her. “Barely brushed her hair or put makeup on for four days. Lives in lycra wander around the forest complaining about cycling. Bring back the Maldives.”

Bradley and Croft are currently enjoying the latter’s time off, as F1 is in the midst of a summer break. They are at the Center Parcs, a holiday village chain that operates in the UK and Ireland. They have taken their kids along too, as Bradley took to her Instagram earlier today, to post a video of Croft trekking with them.

Croft trolling Bradley, however, is all in good spirit. As it turns out, the big day for the couple is less than a month away.

Who is Laura Bradley, Croft’s fiancé?

Bradley and Croft met in the F1 paddock. According to the former’s LinkedIn profile, she has been associated with F1 since May 2018. She worked in the Formula One Group, before joining Aston Martin in 2021, as their Director for Guest Services, Hospitality, and Events.

Croft proposed to her on Christmas 2022, shortly after which she left Aston Martin. After almost two years of being engaged, they are ready to finally tie the knot.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by David Croft (@croftyf1)

Croft and Bradley will welcome the former’s two children from his previous marriage, into their new family. He was married to Victoria and has two children, Daniel and James.

Croft and Bradley will welcome the former’s two children from his previous marriage into their new family. Croft was married to Victoria and has two children, Daniel and James Croft from his previous marriage. Bradley too, has a daughter – Ava Lily, although not much is known about her past relationships.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these