David Croft Will Miss 3 Races as He Wants to Give Time to His Family – ”Have Sacrificed a Lot for My Career”

David Croft is one of F1’s most recognizable voices. The Sky Sports F1 commentator has raised the gravitas of the greatest of moments with his knack for choosing the best words. He will, however, give three races a miss in the upcoming 2024 season to make more time for his family.

Advertisement

David Croft, lovingly called ‘Crofty’ by his colleagues, will skip the Imola, Austria, and the Azerbaijan fixtures in 2024. The legendary commentator will make way for younger talent from BBC, Harry Benjamin. Croft, in his response to the news, cited the reason for his absence to be the time he wants to spend with his family. The Briton is also set to marry Laura Bradley, whom he got engaged to last year.

Speaking with the British online newspaper, The Independent, Croft said, “I’ve given up and sacrificed a lot for my career. I want to give a bit of time back to my family and not be on the other side of the world. I’m getting married this year as well, so I’ve got a wedding to organize!”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FastestPitStop/status/1760648002983592371?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

He also highlighted the need to just sit back and enjoy a race at home. This, he believes, could give him a newer perspective which he can incorporate into his commentary.

Croft proposed to his girlfriend, Laura Bradley, who also works in Formula 1, in January 2023. Laura works for the Aston Martin F1 team as their Chief of Guest Services & Hospitality.

David Croft forbidden from walking down the aisle over the F1 theme

As much as their love for the sport, F1 fans swear by their love for the F1 theme. The adrenaline-pumping composition by Brian Tyler is one of the most loved sports anthems in the world. Knowing Crofty’s association with F1 that dates back decades, one would not be surprised to see him walking down the aisle to the tune. However, he is strictly told not to do it, by his fiance herself!

The couple appeared on the Fast and the Curious podcast last year for a fun interview. It was only appropriate for Croft to ask permission while sitting among his fellow F1 fanatics.

Advertisement

Slipping the question to Laura, David asked, “Darling?! F1 Music, Aisle? What do you reckon?” Taking no moment in shutting him down, the future Mrs. Croft replied, “No, I think that’s a no, to be fair.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C2q8cDNIB3J/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

F1’s die-hard fans will certainly miss their beloved Crofty’s voice for three races. But here’s wishing him a good break, which he truly deserves. Also, good luck to Harry Benjamin, who has big shoes to fill. No pressure!