“Half of Michael’s Face, Half of Lewis’”: David Coulthard on Who Will Be On F1’s Mount Rushmore

How to choose between two seven-time World Champions who dominated their respective eras in F1? It’s simple. You go half and half. At least that’s what David Coulthard did when he was asked to pick his Mount Rushmore of F1’s greats.

Basically, the Scottish former F1 driver was asked by YouTuber Lucas Stewart to pick his four greatest F1 drivers of all time and without an iota of hesitation, he chose his compatriots Jim Clark and Jackie Stewart. Not just because they are Scottish, but because their achievements back in the early days of F1 were extraordinary.

Then, Coulthard picked Ayrton Senna, another popular pick among most who are asked this question. Unfortunately, that’s when he realized that he could only choose one more driver. The disappointment was evident on his face.

Stewart told Coulthard that he would have to ‘ruffle some feathers’ to fully answer his question now, and the ex-Red Bull driver agreed. His response was smart. “My fourth would be half of Michael’s face and half of Lewis’ face.”

For now, Coulthard has placed them on the same pedestal, maybe because both Hamilton and Schumacher tied at seven titles each. But if Hamilton wins another before retiring, the same question could yield a different driver from Coulthard.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucas Stewart (@lucassstewart)

Perhaps, by that time, another driver could force his way into this version of Mount Rushmore. Max Verstappen, for instance, has already won four titles at the age of 27 and could breach the all-time record.

How Verstappen can get into the all-time list

Picking Verstappen was not an option for Coulthard, not because he isn’t talented but because the ‘Mount Rushmore’ of F1 racing should feature drivers of yore. “Mount Rushmore was created so long ago,” he explained. That’s why he didn’t pick any current stars (Hamilton is an all-timer regardless).

Talking about a ‘current list’ next, Coulthard admitted that Verstappen would definitely have his face carved on the mountain. Joining him would be Hamilton, Fernando Alonso — for his longevity, not his two World Championships per Coulthard — and yet another half-and-half between Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc.

Both drivers are touted as generational talents who will someday win a Championship. While there are others like George Russell and Oscar Piastri who are also regarded highly, they are not quite there yet.