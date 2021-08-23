“They’ve got six manufacturers” – Pierre Gasly wants Formula 1 to be more competitive and closely-fought like MotoGP

“They’ve got six manufacturers” – Pierre Gasly is excited with the new regulations coming in Formula 1 next season and hopes it’ll make things as competitive as it is in MotoGP.

Formula 1 has been drab when it comes to competition since the last decade, with only Red Bull and Mercedes winning world titles. But with new regulations and a new car dropping in 2022, there’s genuine hope that a Ferrari or Aston Martin can steal the crown, and give him a chance to win another race like he did at Monza.

P1!! My first victory in F1!!🏆

I’m lost for words, still struggling to realise, its just amazing!!

Everything was perfect, just missed the tifosis down under the podium. @alphatauri we have done it!! Thanks everyone for all the messages & support!! Today is a day I’ll remember. pic.twitter.com/3eILYSMsIu — PIERRE GASLY 🇫🇷 (@PierreGASLY) September 6, 2020

Pierre Gasly is certainly hopeful of things being more competitive, comparing the ideal situation with MotoGP, where there are multiple teams vying for the top spot. A similar situation in F1 would see his team AlphaTauri competing for wins and podiums on a regular basis.

“I think the regulation change is trying to close the gap between all the teams.

“Compare with MotoGP, for example, which I find fascinating because they’ve got six manufacturers, Honda, Ducati, Yamaha, Aprilia, KTM. I’ve missed one [Suzuki].

“But basically, everyone has got to get a chance to win races during the season because the balance of performance, they’re closer together.

“I think that’s what F1 should target, to basically put a bit more incentive in a driver’s performance and give everyone a chance to win on certain days and make it a bit more unpredictable.

“As I’ve said, these big teams have way more resources, way more money for so many years that they have learned a lot.

“The knowledge they have about everything is multiplied compared to smaller teams with less budget. The facilities they have built, they are more efficient, better tools so it’s difficult to catch up on that.

“But I think F1 is going in the right direction to try to bring the field a bit closer.

“If we do that, then I think, stronger results and podiums from the midfield, there will be a lot more chances and that’s what we need as a midfield team.”

Also Read “Sometimes the McLaren, sometimes the Ferrari” – Pierre Gasly hoping for big things from AlphaTauri after best start to season