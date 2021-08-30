“Half points are annoying”– Mercedes boss Toto Wolff annoyed with F1 verdict; claims other teams seek explanation

“Half points are annoying”– Toto Wolff is annoyed by F1’s handling of the Belgian Grand Prix race, while other teams seek an explanation.

The Belgian Grand Prix holding immense anticipation before Sunday, came out to be a flop show, with no racing witnessed due to the heavy rains, and FIA’s control over the situation has been scrutinized.

One of the biggest talking points after the race is slashing the distribution by half, meaning Max Verstappen who was declared the winner got 12.5 against the usual 25 points, and Toto Wolff is annoyed by it.

He told ORF: “Half points are annoying, but that’s what the regulations say.” Though, his annoyance is more with the race even taking place instead of his rivals benefitting from the situation.

Explanation needed

Wolff then revealed that he along with the other teams’ bosses would be approaching the FIA race director Michael Masi to seek an explanation over the affairs on Sunday.

#BelgianGP – Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN Team statement 🗞 pic.twitter.com/LH4mMmUNHh — Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN (@alfaromeoracing) August 30, 2021

“We now have to go and see how it went,” he said. “All the team bosses are going to Race Control anyway. We clearly shouldn’t have started, but the procedure behind the Safety Car could probably have been omitted.”

Wolff further stated that the idea of a two-lap race was anyway a dangerous idea, as the visibility was zero, and it would have been dangerous on Eau Rouge and the straight.

“I think the two laps are the ones that are most dangerous actually so I don’t think that is going to happen,” he told Sky F1. “It is just too dangerous through Eau Rouge, Raidillon and on the straight.”

“From the second or third car you have almost no visibility so as much as I love racing and also the risk of racing, this is a step too far,” he concluded.