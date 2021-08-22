“Hamilton had an advantage”– Fernando Alonso claims crime to compare Lewis Hamilton battle with Michael Schumachet

“Hamilton had an advantage”– Fernando Alonso claims the battle between Lewis Hamilton is not comparable with Michael Schumacher.

Fernando Alonso had an epic battle with Lewis Hamilton in the Hungarian Grand Prix, which many considered that it is comparable to Alonso’s battle against Michael Schumacher in 2005.

Alonso disregarding such a comparison claims that both instances are not comparable, as according to him Hamilton has a faster can and made multiple mistakes.

lewis hamilton vs fernando alonso hungaroring battle, but make it longer pic.twitter.com/AUTZnVUZvp — vince (@vincified_) August 17, 2021

“Schumacher was three or four tenths faster at that time. Hamilton had an advantage of one and a half seconds with the car and about one second with the tyres, so he had an advantage of two and a half seconds,” Alonso explained to DAZN.

Therefore, Alonso expected Hamilton to pass him much sooner, but it took the Briton almost 10 laps to defeat his former team partner, and go for a win.

“He kept making the same mistakes in the last few corners. I was waiting for him to take the last corner normally and overtake before the first corner, like he did with Carlos.”

“He should have done the same with me, but he kept making mistakes,” the two-times world champion said.

Lewis Hamilton was in awe after the battle

Initially, Hamilton complained of dangerous driving by Alonso at Hungaroring, but after the race, the Briton rephrased his opinion on the battle and called it a “great wheel-to-wheel battle.

The seven-time world champion still managed to get ahead of Alonso, and soon made Carlos Sainz his victim, and settled his race with an impressive P3.

But his achievement further expanded only, when Vettel was stripped from his P2, after being eliminated the raise, making Hamilton the de-facto P2, and Sainz replacing him at P3.

But despite so many surprises, the battle between Alonso and Hamilton was the biggest talking point after the race.