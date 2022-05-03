“Lewis Hamilton has isolated himself” – Fernando Alonso claims Mercedes superstar seems a bit lost

Fernando Alonso sat down in an interview with footballer Joaquin to discuss his relationship with ex-teammate Lewis Hamilton

Fernando Alonso has had a lot of history with Lewis Hamilton. McLaren introduced a dynamic partnership when the two times world champion partnered with a rookie in 2007.

This rookie however turned out to win seven championships in his F1 career. Their partnership did not go well and after a year, Alonso walked away from the team.

Fernando Alonso however discussed Lewis Hamilton in an interview on Jerez television interview alongside Real Betis footballer Joaquin.

Isolated Lewis Hamilton

Alonso was joined by Joaquin and Fernando Romay at a dining table discussing various things. He informed the viewers that perhaps Hamilton does not like him as well as he could wish.

Joaquin thought Alonso was Hamilton’s best friend. However, the Spaniard gave him a reality check. Alonso said: “Lewis is not having any relationship with anyone. He isolated himself in the last few years.”

The Real Betis footballer expressed his strong desire against Hamilton claiming that Spain doesn’t like him.

Seven-time world champion seems a bit lost

The two-time world champion went back in past to reflect on his relationship with Hamilton. Alonso jokingly explained: “During the time, he wasn’t too bad and was a rookie. Well, he got worse with the years. Now I see him a bit lost.”

Alonso emphasized the change in the world Hamilton has had. He added: “He is in the world of fashion, wearing strange clothes.”

However, the Spaniard did end on a wholesome note. Despite all the rivalries, Alonso concluded: “He has a special place with me, he is out of the category, he doesn’t count.”