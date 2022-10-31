“Happy to split the Red Bulls”: 7-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton delighted to fight with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez

Lewis Hamilton was delighted to see that his W13 could compete alongside the Red Bulls at the front of the grid at the Mexico City GP.

Hamilton’s 2022 season has not gone the way he would have liked it to go. There are just two races remaining and the 7-time World Champion is yet to win a race, which will break his incredible streak of being a race winner in every single F1 season since 2007 (his debut campaign).

However, looking at the bigger picture, his season has gradually gotten better. Hamilton’s 2022 campaign did not start ideally and he struggled to match his teammate George Russell. The W13 was Mercedes’ worst car in years, and Ferrari along with Red Bull, were miles ahead of them.

As the season progressed, Hamilton started finding his feet in the car. Red Bull pulled away in terms of performance, but Mercedes got a lot closer to Ferrari than they were in the beginning. At last weekend’s Mexico City GP, the Silver Arrows were significantly faster than the Prancing Horses. This was something that delighted Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton is happy to fight Max Verstappen and Red Bull

Verstappen was Hamilton’s main rival in 2021. The two put up a Championship fight for the ages, which was settled on the final lap of the season finale in Abu Dhabi. A lot of fans wanted their rivalry to continue into the 2022 season, but Mercedes’ fell behind Red Bull in coping with this year’s regulation changes.

Now that Mercedes are finally showing signs of strong progress, Hamilton is ecstatic. He had a brilliant outing in Mexico, finishing behind Verstappen in P2, but ahead of Perez. Splitting the two Red Bull drivers was something he feels was very important in their journey back to the top of F1.

“I’m happy to be up here and to be able to split the Red Bulls,” the 37-year-old said. “I think it’s a huge result for us. To have brought an upgrade in the last race. And kind of close the gap a little bit.”

“They still have the edge, I think. But it was amazing for us to be fighting in qualifying and have the 2nd and 3rd.”

Hamilton may stay in F1 for many more years, says Mercedes boss

Hamilton has been in F1 since 2007 and has gone on to become one of the greatest of all time. He has seven World Titles to his name, and missed out on his eighth in heartbreaking fashion last season. Despite being 37 years old, the Brit is showing no signs of slowing down.

“As long as you continue to look after yourself and develop your cognitive senses, I think he has many more years in him,” Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said.

Hamilton’s contract with Mercedes runs out at the end of 2023. However, it’s seen as a matter of time before his renewal is announced, and it’s something every single fan wants to see.