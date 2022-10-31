“Constant digging is disrespectful” – Max Verstappen hits out at reporter Ted Kravitz as he continues to snub Sky Sports F1

Red Bull F1 team and Max Verstappen decided to boycott the UK, German and Italian affiliates of the British media house Sky Sports during the Mexican GP weekend.

This came after the British media house’s pit lane reporter Ted Kravitz implied that Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton was robbed of the title win in 2021.

The Dutchman, who claimed his maiden title at the controversial Abu Dhabi GP in 2021, said that his refusal to speak to Sky Sports is not solely based on Kravitz’s remark during the USGP weekend.

Ted Kravitz just might be the coolest guy in f1. brilliant pic.twitter.com/xnLOdFHmQk — Salihu (@Unsalihu) October 30, 2022

Verstappen revealed that the digging towards him has been constant throughout the season and he described it as disrespectful. The newly crowned 2-time world champion said that it usually comes from ‘one particular person’ and he refuses to tolerate it any further.

What comments did Ted Kravitz make towards Max Verstappen?

Red Bull has faced massive criticism amid the reports of cost cap breaches and questions about the legality of Verstappen’s title in the past few weeks. The social media has been filled with intensive toxic comments against the Milton-Keynes-based team and their world champion.

Sky Sports journalist Kravitz has not the matter any easier for the team. During his iconic pitlane walk to report from his weekly ‘notebook’, Kravitz said that Hamilton reclaiming his robbed title would be a great script for a movie.

Verstappen on Sky boycott: “It has been a constant kind of digging and being disrespectful, especially from one particular person. At one point it is enough, and I don’t accept it. You cannot live in the past and you have to move on.” — Philip Duncan (@PhilDuncanF1) October 30, 2022

Kravitz also suggested to the Dutchman not winning any of his titles in a normal way after Verstappen clinched his 2nd title in the Japanese GP amid confusing circumstances.

Verstappen found all these comments from the Sky Sports reporter showing him as an illegitimate winner. The 24-year-old champion said that at the time social media is a toxic place and comments like these on live TV do not result in anything good.

Christian Horner supports Max Verstappen’s decision

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said that his team was quite disappointed by the lack of impartial commentary by the Sky Sports journalist.

The Briton explained that comments such as championships being robbed are not seen as fair or balanced commentary by the team.

He revealed that Verstappen was pretty upset about the constant dig and so was the team so he decided to take a weekend off from the Uk-based media house.

