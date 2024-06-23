Hate Against Esteban Ocon Leads to F1 Threatening Fans With Dire Consequences

Esteban Ocon’s 2024 season seems to be going from bad to worse. At first, Alpine decided to part ways with him at the end of this year. And now the Frenchman suffered the booing of the Spanish Grand Prix crowd during a recent fan zone event. After Ocon suffered such hate, F1 threatened fans by putting up a message that they would take action against anyone who does not respect the drivers.

F1’s message read, “Please be respectful to all teams and guests. Anti-social behavior will not be tolerated and may cause the cancelation of interviews”.

However, it was not just Ocon who faced the booing. When the presenter called out the Alpine team, they too were booed. As for Ocon, this is not the first time that he has faced the wrath of angry fans.

After the Frenchman made contact with Alpine teammate Pierre Gasly during the Monaco Grand Prix earlier this season, several fans abused him on social media. And to make matters worse for Ocon, it was that race weekend that perhaps resulted in Alpine deciding to part ways with him.

Esteban Ocon sent out a powerful message after facing fans’ abuse

Although Ocon took the blame for his Monaco GP collision with Gasly, fans did not stop abusing the former. As a result of the same, the 27-year-old took to social media and put out an emotional post. Ocon’s post read,

“The misinformed statements and gross distortions that I have seen online in recent days about my ability to work with a team have been inaccurate, hurtful, and damaging“.

Ocon believes the fans were misinformed as several reports emerged at the time that questioned the ability of the former Racing Point driver to work within a team.

However, not all reports were unfounded. Alpine team principal Bruno Famin had claimed after the Monaco GP that he would take action against Ocon because of the 27-year-old’s attempted move over Gasly.

Famin had gone to the extent of claiming that he may even consider benching Ocon for a race. While Ocon may not have been benched, his move on Gasly may have resulted in him losing his Alpine drive.