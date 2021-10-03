F1

“He can be a future champion” – Former champion Mario Andretti names his standout driver of the ongoing F1 season

"He can be a future champion" - Former champion Mario Andretti names his standout driver of the ongoing F1 season
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
"I gotta keep fighting to build the brand": Lamar Odom Beats Down J-Lo’s Ex-Husband Ojani Noa In Celebrity Boxing Match
Next Article
“Russell Westbrook gave LeBron James his first ring with an intentional foul”: When the future Lakers superstar committed a major flub and led to the Heat winning the NBA Finals in 2012
Latest Posts