“He can be a future champion” – Former champion Mario Andretti names his standout driver of the ongoing F1 season

“He can be a future champion” – For Mario Andretti, one driver has stood out from the rest this season, and expects him to win a title soon.

The ongoing 2021 season has been incredible, with multiple drivers and teams showing their best, a far cry from the somewhat ‘boring’ dominance Mercedes has enjoyed in the turbo-hybrid era.

The likes of Lando Norris and Pierre Gasly have been brilliant, but for American great Mario Andretti, George Russell stands out above the rest. And with good reason, with the Brit overperforming his Williams, winning a podium and points in three other races, helping Williams leapfrog Alfa Romeo.

“Well, the one that impressed me, who has really shown that he can be a future champion, is George.

“By having that opportunity in Bahrain [to stand in for Lewis Hamilton at the 2020 Sakhir GP] and stepping up the way he did, and even with Williams, at Spa, with the conditions… rain is always a great equaliser and he showed his skills by doing what he did there.”

Will George Russell enjoy equal status to Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes?

Andretti feels Mercedes will give them equal equipment next season, but Hamilton will be favoured in race situations, unless Russell gives better results than his senior, something that wouldn’t be a shock, considering how brilliant he is.

“That’s to be looking forward to, how he will fare next to Lewis next year.

“If Mercedes give freedom, which I think they already do, especially during the start of the season, it’s up to the individual driver to show what they can do and what they can bring to the team.

“I’m sure that Mercedes in some ways will always favour Lewis, and justifiably so, but at the same time I’m sure George will have the same equipment.

“I think you’ve just got to wait for those things to unfold. We’ll see what happens.”

