“He can sleep in my toilet”: Max Verstappen reacts bizarrely upon learning that McLaren driver Lando Norris had shifted to Monte Carlo

After hearing that the latter had moved to Monaco, Max Verstappen invited fellow F1 driver Lando Norris to ‘sleep in his toilet’.

Earlier this week, F1 driver Lando Norris announced that he would be shifting to Monaco. The 22-year-old will move into his new home soon and said he is very excited about it.

“I get the keys at the end of next month so will hopefully be moving in soon.” said the McLaren driver.

Say hello to my new home! The place isn't finished yet but I'll be living here in Monaco when I'm not in the factory or at the track next year. I get the keys at the end of next month so will hopefully be moving in soon. Really excited for this next chapter! pic.twitter.com/rsYCcbXXls — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) November 30, 2021

A lot of F1 drivers own properties in the principality. This includes Max Verstappen as well as his title rival Lewis Hamilton. Both of them often reside there when they’re not battling for the Championship on a race track.

Norris said he would be spending most of this time off in the Mediterranean cost next year onwards.

“I’ll be living here in Monaco when I’m not in the factory or at the track next year.” said Norris.

Max Verstappen invites Norris to stay over in his toilet

Norris’ fans and fellow drivers wished him well for this new part of his life. However, Verstappen’s response was strange, to say the least.

The Championship leader was streaming on Twitch when his gaming teammate broke the news about Lando moving to the French Rivera. The Red Bull driver replied by saying, “I know.”

His friend added that Lando had just tweeted about him moving, to which Verstappen said, “He can sleep in my toilet.”

Whether Norris reacts to this or accepts Max’s offer is yet to be seen. Lando Norris had a stellar season in F1 driving for McLaren. He finished in the podium places four times and is currently 5th in the driver’s standings with just two races to go.

