“He chose wrong, It’s not bad luck when you choose bad teams”: Nico Rosberg gives his honest opinion on Fernando Alonso’s struggles

Nico Rosberg believes that Fernando Alonso’s decision-making ability to drive for ‘bad teams’ led to the Spaniard’s downfall

Fernando Alonso last challenged for the driver’s championship in 2012 with Ferrari. After that season, he failed to live up to the expectations despite the team switching.

Nico Rosberg expressed his deepest concern regarding Alonso’s poor decision making leading to his eventual downfall from the title picture.

Alonso lost championship battles to the likes of Kimi Raikkonen, Lewis Hamilton, and Sebastian Vettel in his long stint in Formula One.

Nico Rosberg on Fernando Alonso’s struggles

After disagreements with Ferrari, Alonso opted to join McLaren after the end of the 2014 season. His five years with the team did not go as imagined by the Spaniard.

Alonso endured three difficult seasons mainly due to Honda’s underpowered engines keeping him outside the top 10 of the championships.

During the interview with Graham Bensinger, Rosberg emphasized that the car is much more important than the driver. He cited Fernando Alonso’s tenure in McLaren, Ferrari as an example.

The German said: “We have seen it with Alonso, who was one the best driver out there. For the last ten years, he has struggled to be in the top 10 because his car was not good.”

Blame the decisions and not the Luck

There were speculations in the paddock that Alonso might replace Rosberg at Mercedes. However, Alonso opted to stay with McLaren until the 2019 season. According to the German, McLaren was Alonso’s only option as joining any other team could have had an impact on his legacy.

Rosberg believes that the two times world champion has his decisions to blame for the downfall and not the luck. He explained: “It was not bad luck, it was his decision. He chose wrong. It’s not bad luck when you choose bad teams.”

The 2016 world champion concluded by giving viewers a quick reality about F1. He said: “You can be the best driver in the world, but if you are always in a bad car that doesn’t win. That’s how it is.”