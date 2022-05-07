F1

“It’s more like hobby for me”– Kimi Raikkonen never took F1 seriously

"It's more like hobby for me"– Kimi Raikkonen never took F1 seriously
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
Faf du Plessis vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL record: Faf du Plessis vs SRH stats and record
Next Article
"Shaquille O'Neal has no shame!": When Charles Barkley called out the Lakers legend for taking up any brand's advertising deal
F1 Latest News
"It's more like hobby for me"– Kimi Raikkonen never took F1 seriously
“It’s more like hobby for me”– Kimi Raikkonen never took F1 seriously

Kimi Raikkonen who gave over 20 years to motorsports says that it was more like…