“It’s more like hobby for me”– Kimi Raikkonen never took F1 seriously

Kimi Raikkonen who gave over 20 years to motorsports says that it was more like a hobby for him, and he could have stopped anytime.

One of the most fan favourite drivers on the grid was Kimi Raikkonen, his blunt and witty responses always caused a laughter riot among the fans.

Meanwhile, Raikkonen not caring about things so seriously also attracted fans to him. The Finnish race driver never had the urge of being too much into the sport.

As confessed by him in the second season of drive to survive Raikkonen accepted that it’s just a hobby for him. Meanwhile, other drivers and team principals were seriously talking about the then-upcoming 2020 season.

“It’s more like a hobby for me. So, obviously, I don’t need to do it if I don’t want,” said Raikkonen to Netflix. Surely, Raikkonen was serious about it, and he left F1 without having any need of making out of normal.

Kimi Raikkonen doesn’t want to return to F1

When Raikkonen was about to retire, many asked him about his return to F1 or any other motorsport. The Finnish replied that he wouldn’t make another return to F1, as what he did in 2011 was not retirement but a hiatus.

Moreover, he is tired of the “fakeness” in F1, and wouldn’t;t want himself to be more immersed in it. He said that he would rather spend time with his family, which he lost while focusing on his F1 career.

“A lot of things are such fake things in here. It’s good to be out. Mentally, it’s very good to be out of all that bullshit for a while,” said Raikkonen after he decided to retire.

Though, Raikkonen was recently seen taking his four-year-old daughter Rianna to karting. So, Raikkonen is probably still not done with his hobby.

