F1

“He didn’t just win, he dominated”– Daniel Ricciardo praises Oscar Piastri on his “wild” victory in the F2 championship

"He didn't just win, he dominated"– Daniel Ricciardo praises Oscar Piastri on his "wild" victory in the F2 championship
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
"Ben Stokes is not a messiah": Geoffrey Boycott slams Ben Stokes after poor show in first Ashes Test at The Gabba in Brisbane
Next Article
NBA starting lineups tonight: Is James Harden playing tonight vs Detroit Pistons? Brooklyn Nets release injury report
F1 Latest News
"THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE"– George Russell feels injustice happened against Lewis Hamilton while deciding 2021 championship winner
“THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE”– George Russell feels injustice happened against Lewis Hamilton while deciding 2021 championship winner

George Rusell feels Lewis Hamilton got snubbed for the title in the most unacceptable way…