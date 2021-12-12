“He didn’t just win, he dominated”– Daniel Ricciardo praises Oscar Piastri on his “wild” victory in the F2 championship

Oscar Piastri won the third title in the F2 sprint race in Abu Dhabi; compatriot Daniel Ricciardo is mightily impressed by the young ace.

Oscar Piastri claimed the third F2 championship title in a row and became the third driver to claim the crown in his debut season. Two of these wins came to Piastri in his rookie season. He won Formula Renault Eurocup in 2019 and the FIA Formula 3 championship last year.

THE CHAMP WINSSSSSSSS! 🏆👏 THAT’S FOUR FEATURE RACE VICTORIES IN A ROW!!!@OscarPiastri signs off in style ahead of Zhou (P2) and Drugovich (P3) #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F2 pic.twitter.com/ua17RCwptp — Formula 2 (@Formula2) December 12, 2021

Daniel Ricciardo hailed Piastri’s performance and described his[Piastri] victory as “wild.” Ricciardo said, “he didn’t just win, he dominated,” when asked by Speedcafe.com.

“I don’t think anyone really expected him; fighting for a title is one thing but winning comfortably was huge,” he further added.

In recent weeks, Piastri gained a lot of fame. Alpine signed Piastri as their reserve driver for the 2022 season. He will work through an extensive training programme and provide support to Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon as F1 enters a new era of car design.

Daniel Ricciardo is happy for young upcoming Aussies

There has been a lot of discussion around why Piastri is not being given a seat as a driver. Many observers have indicated that Piastri’s junior career, on paper, is the measure of Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc and George Russell.

Ricciardo pointed out, “I think people knew obviously he was talented. Ricciardo has been a part of the Renault family with Piastri since the latter joined the Academy programme last year.

“I knew he was talented, but I don’t think anyone expected him to dominate the championship as he did. And tomorrow I’m excited; there’s an Aussie front-row lockout with him and Jack [Doohan] in the Formula 2 Feature Race,” Ricciardo added.

The Formula 2 Feature race will see Piastri on pole – his record-equaling fifth of the season. “It’s looking good for young up-and-coming Aussies. Very, very happy to see that,” Ricciardo concluded.

