“Nobody will ever be greater than Schumi”– Toto Wolff claims Lewis Hamilton can never be the GOAT ahead of Michael Schumacher

Toto Wolff claims no matter how many records are broken. No F1 driver can overpass the greatness of Michael Schumacher.

Michael Schumacher, the phenomenal F1 driver, dominated the sport at the turn of the millennium and largely is considered the greatest of all time. However, in 2020, Lewis Hamilton broke his most wins record.

And now, he is on the verge of breaking his most championship wins record as he steps for the final race in Abu Dhabi. But Mercedes boss Toto Wolff thinks Hamilton’s records can never surpass Schumacher’s legacy.

“Nobody will ever be greater than Schumi,” the Austrian told BILD. “Even if the statistics show Lewis at the front…Michael shaped a generation like no other. He is iconic. You cannot make comparisons across generations. Lewis is the greatest of his generation.”

Nevertheless, with increasing milestones being achieved by Hamilton, many argue his case for the title. Though, Hamilton himself never advocated his case for greatness.

Toto Wolff: Max Verstappen tough but spared several times

This year, there have been numerous accusations on both drivers for illicit activities on the track. Talking about it, Wolff claims Verstappen’s challenge is tough, but he has been spared several times.

“It’s extremely tough racing,” Wolff said. “But he’s got away with that so far. Then it is, of course, difficult for him to accept this will not work if one is punished for it at some point.”

The championship’s final race is now up for grabs for both protagonists. The duo will be starting from the front row, with the Dutchman on the pole position.

However, the 24-year-old will be starting with soft tyres, and that’s a positive for Mercedes. The medium tyres will give better durability for Hamilton. Moreover, the quicker track layout will also add excitement to the race, and now, it only remains to be seen who finally lifts the 2021 title.

