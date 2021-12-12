F1

“Nobody will ever be greater than Schumi”– Toto Wolff claims Lewis Hamilton can never be the GOAT ahead of Michael Schumacher

"Nobody will ever be greater than Schumi"– Toto Wolff claims Lewis Hamilton can never be the GOAT ahead of Michael Schumacher
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"I never said that"– Toto Wolff rubbishes Christian Horner's "energy drink" comments
Next Article
“Lonzo Ball had a triple single, he only had two more points than me!!”: When Charles Barkley had Shaq in splits after he roasted the Lakers star’s lackluster statline
F1 Latest News
"Checo is a legend"– Max Verstappen lauds Sergio Perez for slowing Lewis Hamilton down during the incredible duel
“Checo is a legend”– Max Verstappen lauds Sergio Perez for slowing Lewis Hamilton down during the incredible duel

Max Verstappen praises his teammate Sergio Perez for slowing Lewis Hamilton during the incredible battle…