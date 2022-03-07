“He had the ability to understand things before others”: Former Ferrari boss on how Fernando Alonso made the pit-wall feel like ‘idiots’

Former Ferrari sporting director Massimo Rivola reveals that Fernando Alonso and his ability to ‘read races’ often made them feel like idiots.

Alonso has been widely regarded as one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time. The Spaniard won two World Championships during his time in F1, in 2005 and 2006 respectively with Renault. Since then, he hasn’t tasted Title victory, but continues to show why he’s one of the best on the grid.

He joined Ferrari in 2010, where he came close to winning his third World Title. At the time of joining, the Italian team hadn’t won a Title since Kimi Raikkonen’s victory in 2007 followed by a Constructors’ win in 2008.

A driver with Alonso’s credentials and Ferrari’s prestige was seen as a perfect match. However, his stint with the Scuderia ended up being riddled with a string of unfortunate decisions and calls.

Ferrari’s former sporting director Rivola shed some light on these incidents. At the 2010 season Finale in Abu Dhabi, Alonso entered the race eight points ahead of second placed Mark Webber of Red Bull.

A wrong strategy call during the race led to disaster for the Spanish driver. Despite his lead before lights out, he ended the Championship in second place behind the other Red Bull driver, Sebastian Vettel.

Fernando Alonso is a driver who teaches you a lot, says Rivola

Rivola went on to say that Alonso read races in ways no one else did. The pit-wall spent a lot of time formulating strategies for the Oviedo born driver. But the way he understood things was different, and made them feel like ‘idiots’, because more often than not, he was right.

“Nobody read races like him,” Rivola said to Il Fogio. “Many times he made those of us on the pit wall feel like idiots because he could see beyond.”

“We were in front of the computers, he was doing another job, but he understood things before the others. There are drivers who teach you a lot.”

Alonso is currently racing for Alpine, after returning to F1 in 2021. He took a two year hiatus from the sport, where he took part in other racing ventures.

Even at the age of 40, Alonso says he hungry for more race wins. Alpine didn’t provide him with the car to do that last season, but he would be looking for a strong ending to his F1 career in the near future.

