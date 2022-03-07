F1

“He had the ability to understand things before others”: Former Ferrari boss on how Fernando Alonso made the pit-wall feel like ‘idiots’

"He had the ability to understand things before others": Former Ferrari boss on how Fernando Alonso made the pit-wall feel like 'idiots'
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
“I was envious of the way Magic Johnson came into the NBA”: Michael Jordan revealed how the Lakers sensation’s flair and immediate success affected him
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"He had the ability to understand things before others": Former Ferrari boss on how Fernando Alonso made the pit-wall feel like 'idiots'
“He had the ability to understand things before others”: Former Ferrari boss on how Fernando Alonso made the pit-wall feel like ‘idiots’

Former Ferrari sporting director Massimo Rivola reveals that Fernando Alonso and his ability to ‘read…