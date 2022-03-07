F1

“Nikita himself is a guy that deserves to be in F1”: Mercedes boss Toto Wolff offers support to Mazepin after the Russian’s contract termination by Haas

"Separation is the only right option at the moment"- Ralf Schumacher thinks that the decision to replace Nikita Mazepin from Haas is good
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"I can't live without Montecristo cigars": Dennis Rodman had Kim Jong-Un gifting him 7 boxes of The Worm's favorite cigars in Monte Carlo
Next Article
"It makes you a little bit ill"- Charles Leclerc says the porpoising problem in the 2022 car feels like turbulence on a flight
F1 Latest News
"It makes you a little bit ill"- Charles Leclerc says the porpoising problem in the 2022 car feels like turbulence on a flight
“It makes you a little bit ill”- Charles Leclerc says the porpoising problem in the 2022 car feels like turbulence on a flight

Charles Leclerc felt a little bit ill after going through the porpoising problem in the…