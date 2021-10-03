“He is most similar to Ayrton Senna”– Max Verstappen’s ex-boss showers praises on him amidst his first title fight

“He is most similar to Ayrton Senna”–MaxVerstappen’s former boss Franz Tost showers praises on him while talking about his early days.

Max Verstappen is argued to be the current best driver on the grid, and he is standing up to that hype by contesting for the championship against seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Franz Tost, under whom Max Verstappen has already worked, compared him to the legendary Ayrton Senna, a three-time world champion and among the top drivers of all time.

“That is always difficult, but he is most similar to Ayrton Senna in his willingness to take risks and his absolute will to win,” said the former team boss of the Dutchman to Sport1.

“I’ve known him since his days in karting,” says the 65-year-old Austrian. “He has absolute control of the car and never has a problem with speed.”

“He feels the car and the tyres extremely well. In addition, his father Jos taught him an incredibly good basis. After that, nothing could surprise him,” Tost said of his former driver.

Red Bull saw a champion

Max Verstappen made his debut in F1 at the age of 17 in 2015 with Toro Rosso (now Alpha Tauri); only an exceptional talent can only convince Red Bull to give a chance to a driver as young as him to let him drive in the most advanced motorsport.

Since then, Verstappen has only seen a meteoric rise in his career, as he soon joined the primary Red Bull team and have continued to serve them.

Last year, he was a considerable thorn to Mercedes, but their exceptional car managed to keep him at bay. However, this year, Red Bull stepped up their game, and Verstappen has managed to give his most brutal championship fight to date.

He is currently two points behind Hamilton with seven more races to go. Will he achieve his maiden F1 title this year? It remains to be seen.