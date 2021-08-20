F1

“He is not on the same level as Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc”– Former F1 driver on Esteban Ocon after recent win

"He is not on the same level as Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc"– Former F1 driver on Esteban Ocon after recent win
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
“No, I don’t like Michael Jordan”: When Tim Duncan told Dan Patrick that he was not impressed by the ‘GOAT’ despite his six Bulls championships
Next Article
NBA 2021-22 Full Schedule Release Time: When Does The NBA Schedule Come Out?
Latest NBA News
“I played for a long time with a torn rotator cuff”: In a 2015 interview, Kobe Bryant disclosed how he played through a horrific injury at the age of 36
“I played for a long time with a torn rotator cuff”: In a 2015 interview, Kobe Bryant disclosed how he played through a horrific injury at the age of 36

Back in January 2015, Kobe Bryant suffered a season-ending rotator cuff injury. The Black Mamba…