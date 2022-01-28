“He is the enemy” – Former world champion on how George Russell can deal with the enigma of Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes

“He is the enemy” – Damon Hill has words of advice for George Russell as he prepares to team up with Lewis Hamilton this season.

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell are set to form one of the most exciting pairings in the F1 paddock currently, a perfect amalgation of experience and youth.

Considering Hamilton is in the twilight of his incredible career, compatriot Damon Hill feels he will let Russell take centerstage and give him a free hand to compete for the championship.

“It will be great to follow. I’m sure Lewis will encourage George. I don’t see it going wrong.

“Lewis recognises that his shelf-life in the sport is shorter than George’s, so I’m sure he’ll be willing to lend a hand if needed. That is probably not necessary at all.

“It’s up to George to decide how he’s going to handle it. You can approach such a situation with ‘he is the enemy and I am going to teach him a lesson’.

“That might not be the smartest thing to do with Lewis next to you. So yes, we have a lot to look forward to.

“The boy has everything that is needed. He’s above the rest, you know.”

The best British no. 2 battle

Lewis Hamilton is one of the greatest British sportpersons ever, having won just about everything there is in Formula 1.

Alongside him, we have Russell and Lando Norris who are keeping the Union Jack flying high, the latter racing for British giants McLaren.

This is another battle Hill is excited to observe this season, as they prepare themselves to lead their nation’s challenge in the sport after Hamilton eventually retires.

“George and Lando are both great racers. They are very strong in the race and the qualifying speed is also good.

“But being at the front of the race demands different things from a driver, and you can’t let that compromise your talent. That’s another challenge.

“But they are both smart guys and I am sure they can handle it.”

