“It’s such a big job for Hamilton”- F1 expert thinks George Russell’s arrival could pose a problem for Lewis Hamilton

Ted Kravitz thinks George Russell’s arrival at the Mercedes could make things harder for Lewis Hamilton in the 2022 season.

Lewis Hamilton’s radio silence since the Abu Dhabi GP has led to many speculations about whether or not he will return to the sport. With Valtteri Bottas moving to Alfa Romeo, George Russell will replace the Finnish driver at Mercedes.

Many expect big things from Russell and believe that he will fight for the drivers’ title in his Mercedes in the 2022 season.

Hamilton lost the championship in the last lap to Max Verstappen after Michael Masi changed the course of the race in the final moments. This has also led many to question Masi’s credibility. Some have also called for Masi’s exit from his post as the race director.

However, Mercedes’ team boss Toto Wolff believes that firing Masi would not be enough. Furthermore, the FIA confirmed that they will hold an investigation into the race at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Awesome day at @MercedesAMG HQ yesterday. Some really cool content coming up… stay tuned. 👀 pic.twitter.com/uUVYxYCpk1 — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) January 19, 2022

Sky Sports F1 expert, Ted Kravitz, believes that amid all of this Russell’s arrival will deepen the seven-time world champion’s wounds.

Kravitz explained, “that’s the other thing Hamilton has to deal with. He has to get over the pain of Abu Dhabi, and he needs to be reassured by the FIA that everything is going to be fair.”

“And then he needs to deal with a hotshot new teammate, and deal with Max Verstappen, who’s going to be high on confidence of course. It’s such a big job for Hamilton.”

Also Read: George Russell clarifies he will not be studying Lewis Hamilton ahead of his Mercedes debut

George Russell will go up against Lewis Hamilton

After spending three years with the Williams team, Russell will move to Mercedes and take a seat alongside Lewis Hamilton.

Kravitz said, “Russell has to be going for the championship, doesn’t he? If you’re in a Mercedes, you have to be going for the World Championship.”

Another F1 expert Anthony Davidson also thinks that Russel is super keen to go up against Hamilton. “It’s great to see. He’s so full of energy and this is his big moment, isn’t it? Davidson further added.

“His chance to step into, hopefully for his sake, a car that can run right at the sharp end and with Lewis Hamilton as your yardstick, the best in the business to measure yourself against.”

“There’s nothing more than a driver like George wants than to go head-to-head with Lewis with the same equipment, and this is the time you can really see if you’re good enough.”

Also Read: Williams pleased with Jenson Button’s positive influence on Nicholas Latifi and George Russell as senior advisor