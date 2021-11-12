F1

“He is what he is” – Daniel Ricciardo reveals what sets Max Verstappen apart from all his other F1 teammates

"He is what he is" - Daniel Ricciardo reveals what sets Max Verstappen apart from all his other F1 teammates
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
"Paul Silas, you're getting all these open 3s because you'll miss them!": The Chuckster enlightens Kevin Durant with a great Red Auerbach story illustrating the futility of basketball analytics
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"He is what he is" - Daniel Ricciardo reveals what sets Max Verstappen apart from all his other F1 teammates
“He is what he is” – Daniel Ricciardo reveals what sets Max Verstappen apart from all his other F1 teammates

“He is what he is” – Former Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo reveals he is…