“I charge and use whatever is in here as I have like 5000-6000 songs in here”: McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo explains how he can’t live without his iPod

Daniel Ricciardo talks about how his music choices differ based on his race qualifying and shares his love for his 15-year-old Apple iPod

Apple officially discontinued the iPod series which began with the original iPod in October 2001. Daniel Ricciardo has been a huge iPod fan and it has even been a part of the ten things he could not live without.

Much to everyone’s sadness including Ricciardo, Apple is discontinuing the iPod series in order to reduce their product portfolio.

The Australian driver got his headphones on with music playing as his pre-race ritual. He revealed that music is something that helps him get into a competitive mindset before the race.

Daniel Ricciardo talks about his music choices

Music is everyone’s escape from reality. Ricciardo explains that music is a form of privacy for him. Speaking about his music choices, Ricciardo had different choices depending on his race situation.

Also Read: Watch Esteban Ocon jokingly mock Yuki Tsunoda’s height during a post-race interview

He said: “If qualifying didn’t go well, then I’ll put something pretty aggressive. I just want to like carve through the field.”

Countering that, there was a different genre if he started ahead on the grid. Explaining that Ricciardo said: “But then if I start towards the front and I just want to remain calm and composed, then It’ll just be like some happy house or like summer festival music.”

Ricciardo expresses his love for the iPod

Ricciardo has had fond memories of the Apple iPod. He mentions that the ‘vintage’ gadget has been alongside him through the journey for well over 15 years.

Also Read: Ralf Schumacher thinks George Russell is better than seven-time world champion

Talking about the iPod, he expressed his love and care for the now discontinued gadget. He said: “I have got a playlist on here from well over a decade ago. I think when I was just moving to Europe to kind of embark on this dream of becoming a race car driver.”

As the technologies have changed over the years, the Australian does not want to risk wiping out his musical memories. The Australian added: “I kind of don’t even want to risk plugging it into a laptop as I don’t know if things get wiped. Thus, I charge and use whatever is in here as I have like 5000-6000 songs in here.”