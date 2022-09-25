“He raised the bar” – $150 net worth of Ferrari boss shares how Michael Schumacher changed people’s perception

Former F1 world champion Damon Hill and legendary team principal Ross Brawn share a personal story of working with Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher had a legendary career and had battles with some of the most iconic drivers on the grid. Former principal Ross Brawn and Damon Hill open up about their experiences with him.

Damon Hill was one of the competitors of the German legend and won the 1996 season in style. According to him, if Schumacher was the greatest driver to ever live, he did not do as bad.

No one knew Schumacher’s potential according to Hill. He further added: “At the beginning of his career, no one knew where this guy is going to end up”.

Ross Brawn explains why Michael Schumacher was not a horrible character

Ross Brawn believes that people misunderstood Michael Schumacher as they felt that he was a bully. This is something that the German knew and wanted people to believe for his own advantage.

The former Ferrari and Benetton technical director changed plenty of people’s perceptions of Schumacher. He explains: “Before they met him, thought he was a despicable, horrible character. When you introduce them, and once they got to know him they completely changed.”

Michael Schumacher won two world championships with Bennetton. Later, he joined Ferrari and had a career that made people fall in love with the sport.

How the seven-time world champion was inside the garage

According to the former Brawn GP boss, Michael Schumacher was a different individual outside the track. Yes, there were drivers complaining about him on the track, but none outside of it.

He further added that the Regenmiester was a professional individual who did uplift the team with his knowledge and dedication. Brawn called him a ‘very strong team member’.

In conclusion, Brawn had honest words regarding Schumi. He expressed that people inside the garage felt that the Ferrari driver was still in touch with his human side despite being intense on the track.

