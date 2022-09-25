Lewis Hamilton besmirched his ex-girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger after the couple split up

Ex-girlfriend of Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton reveals that the Briton badmouthed Nicole Scherzinger post their breakup.

Lewis Hamilton, now a 7 time World Champion, used to date the former X-Factor judge, Nicole Scherzinger.

Their relationship had taken place years ago but did not have the best ending. The couple split up in 2015. As per the Sun, the seven-time world champion would constantly bad mouth behind her back after their breakup.

Apparently, Hamilton had complained about several issues regarding his ex-partner. The Brit had reportedly said that the reason for their breakup was because she wanted to get married.

Hamilton himself was not ready to get married to the former X-factor judge. Scherzinger was expecting a proposal from Lewis Hamilton, which never came. This reportedly made Scherzinger upset.

Hamilton had also apparently criticized Scherzinger’s singing ability behind her back. Hamilton is a massive music fan and featured on a track with Christina Aguilera under the alias XNDA.

He shared his experience in a New York studio, where he stated that he would write his own music, while she would just be handed a piece of paper and begin recording. The Briton claimed Scherzinger would criticize him quite a bit. It was also reported that he called her names behind her back.

Lewis Hamilton has been committed to F1 since the last breakup

Hamilton has not had many partners since his breakup with Nicole Scherzinger in 2015. The Brit seems fully committed to racing.

Since 2015, Hamilton has become a seven-time world champion, broken several records and become the first driver to achieve 100 race wins in Formula 1.

Hamilton also holds several records such as the most pole positions. Apart from the several on-track records, he has become a great ambassador for Formula 1 off-track.

He and Sebastian Vettel have been vocal about the sport needing to help beat the climate crisis. The Mercedes star has also been the most vocal against issues such as racism.

