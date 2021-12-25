F1

“He really deserves it”– Max Verstappen thinks Fernando Alonso should be at top of the grid

"He really deserves it"– Max Verstappen thinks Fernando Alonso should be at top of the grid
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
“Will Steph Curry reach 3000 3s on NBA Christmas?”: Can the Warriors superstar break his ‘Christmas curse’ and demolish another shooting record tonight against the Phoenix Suns?
Next Article
“Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and Kemba achieved something that Jordan, Malone, and Ewing did in 1997”: NBA Twitter reacts as the 3 stars scored 35+ points on the same day, while all being 31+ years of age
F1 Latest News
"But that's just how it happened" - Kimi Raikkonen is surprised by the fact that he is Ferrari's most recent F1 World Champion
“But that’s just how it happened” – Kimi Raikkonen is surprised by the fact that he is Ferrari’s most recent F1 World Champion

Kimi Raikkonen won the World Championship driving Ferrari in 2007 and since then no other…