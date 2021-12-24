“If I had been in his car, the season would have been decided long ago”– Max Verstappen claims he needed a Mercedes W12 to wrap up the season much earlier

Max Verstappen believes if he had Mercedes’ W12, he would have wrapped up the season much earlier, rather than going end of the wire.

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton had one of the most historic championship fights that went in favour of the Dutchman. Though, it had several controversies.

However, Verstappen now claims that he would have won the championship much earlier if he had Hamilton’s W12. According to the 24-year-old, it was a superior car compared to RB16B.

“Yes, absolutely!” said the 24-year-old to Telegraaf when asked whether he’s better than Hamilton. “But I don’t need to hear that from anyone else. I don’t need that recognition.”

“I find it much more important what I think myself, and what the people who are close to me think. If I had been in his car, the season would have been decided long ago.”

Max Verstappen was pleased with Lewis Hamilton congratulating him

Though, the end of the championship was a controversial one. But Hamilton soon embraced Verstappen and shook his hands. This gesture touched Verstappen.

11 wins ☝️ 23 podiums 🏆 Admiring our 2021 collection 👏 pic.twitter.com/DxsQTXV5G6 — Red Bull Racing Honda (@redbullracing) December 16, 2021

“What was nice was that immediately after the race, he came up to me. We had our moments throughout the year when we clashed, but we really respected each other.

“We have pushed each other to the limit. Most of the time – all the racers – we were on the limit of what we could do, what the car could do. “It must have been incredibly tough on Lewis and the team, but he has won seven titles, so maybe that comforts him in a way.”

“Next year I’m sure he will be delivering to his very best, which is a very, very high level. He’s been an amazing competitor. It has been a real pleasure driving against him,” added Verstappen.

