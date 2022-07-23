Nico Rosberg turned down a $100 Million contract when he retired after 2016 season

Nico Rosberg lost sponsorships and revenue deals after retiring from Formula 1 right after his 2016 championship-winning season.

Nico Rosberg won his maiden World Drivers’ Champion in the year 2016 and decided to retire from the sport altogether. According to Rosberg himself, he wanted to spend more time with family.

The German driver has had an interesting career in Formula One. He signed up with Williams in 2006 and had a successful stint with the legendary team.

Mercedes came calling and Nico Rosberg was happy to partner alongside fellow German Michael Schumacher. They both enjoyed three years together which saw the team establishing themselves in F1 again.

How much money did Nico Rosberg let go after retiring from F1?

Lewis Hamilton joined Mercedes and reunited a childhood friendship. However, this friendship soon turned into a heated and toxic rivalry between Hamilton and Rosberg.

Thus, after winning the World Champion, Rosberg called it quit from F1. However, calling it quit comes with a significant drop in income and revenue.

Rosberg signed an extension with Mercedes keeping him until the end of 2018. He could have been taking an estimated $15.5 million from the German outfit for the next three years.

Moreover, he also turned down a $100 million contract from Mercedes as well. Secondly, the 2016 World Champion had plenty of sponsors linked to his on-track ability.

Change of life for the ex-Mercedes driver after retirement

After leaving F1, there were plenty of sponsorships that came to an end. One of them is a $1 Million annual income from watch and jewellery designer Thomas Sabo.

The German lives a private life and has invested money in the right place. He invested in the likes of Formula E, Lilium, Chargepoint, and Lyft.

Moreover, he co-founded the GREENTECH Festival and his own Extreme E racing team called Rosberg X Racing. Moreover, he works as a pundit on Sky Sports and has a Youtube channel.

