Former World Champion bets his $30 Million Monaco Apartment on Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc’s rivalry taking a sour turn

Nico Rosberg bets his $30 Million Monaco apartment on Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc’s rivalry taking a sour turn in the future rounds.

Nico Rosberg believes that Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc’s friendly rivalry will take a wrong turn in the near future. He explains this through the turn of a friendly relationship into a sour one with Lewis Hamilton.

The German driver had a close relationship with Hamilton since their karting days. They were in the same team and had dreams of achieving F1 stardom.

This turned out to be true for both the drivers. However, their relationship took a turn due to the quench of the driver’s championship.

Nico Rosberg puts his $30 Million Monaco Apartment hanging

The 2016 World Champion had a shocking reaction to the ongoing respectful rivalry between Red Bull and Ferrari. Both Verstappen and Leclerc are positive about one another.

Reflecting on this, Rosberg felt massively surprised. He predicts that their rivalry will turn sour by betting his $30 Million Monaco apartment on his statement.

Rosberg added: “It has been a huge surprise. However, I would bet probably even my house that it is not going to last the whole season.”

What’s more fun to drive: A combustion car or an electric engined car? Let me know if you agree with my answer…check out my new Q&A session on e-mobility! pic.twitter.com/ufreVIsUkq — Nico Rosberg (@NicoRosberg) July 18, 2022

Max Verstappen – Charles Leclerc relation to sour in the future rounds

There have been plenty of occasions where Leclerc and Verstappen battled each other side by side in this 2022 new regulation era. However, it does not have the spark of the Hamilton-Verstappen rivalry yet.

Nico Rosberg compared the battles of these new rivals to the ones in the past. He stated: “They have gone wheel-to-wheel so much and so intensely and there has never been a discussion moment or anything.”

The German further added that in the future rounds, there will be some wheel-banging or different opinions on an incident. This will help heat up a rivalry that he wants to enjoy as a fan.

