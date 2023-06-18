“He Wants to Annoy Max Verstappen”: Fernando Alonso’s Unprecedented Grid Promotion Changes His Priority for Sunday

Fernando Alonso will start the 2023 Canadian GP in P2 after Nico Hulkenberg received a post-quali 3-place grid penalty. The front-row promotion means the driver can keep his hopes alive and challenge pole-sitter Max Verstappen.

The Spaniard suffered a poor weekend in his home race in Barcelona. Mercedes also outranked Aston Martin in the constructor’s championship, thanks to their double podium. However, Alonso vowed that the team will be back in form for the next race.

The 41-year-old asserted that Aston Martin would be back on the podium, which looks likely after the grid promotion. With this, he can renew his goal of challenging the Dutchman while tricky conditions are expected during Sunday’s race.

Fernando Alonso wants to challenge Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen executed a perfect lap in the rain-soaked Q3 to claim his 5th pole of the season. However. 2nd placed Fernando Alonso has his target set on beating the 2x world champion in Sunday’s race.

In 2022, Verstappen and Alonso qualified P1 and P2 for the Canadian GP. The Spaniard was keen on converting it into a win or podium but was unsuccessful due to Alpine’s lack of pace. However, this time, he has a much more promising Aston Martin to challenge the Dutchman.

German magazine Auto Motor und Sport claims that “He (Alonso) wants to annoy Max Verstappen” on Sunday’s race. Alonso’s post- quali statements reflected his motivation to claim his 33rd win.

He said, “Tomorrow we have a chance to put some pressure on Red Bull. They have had easy wins until now, hopefully, they have to push a bit more. We don’t want to be 20 seconds behind them again, but two seconds.”

Aston Martin has brought upgrades for the race, though the rain made it difficult to understand their full potential. But a looming threat from Mercedes persists after a strong Spanish GP.

Can Mercedes beat Aston Martin in Montreal after Spanish GP success?

Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin are still a long way from catching Max Verstappen and Red Bull’s pace. But the Silverstone-based team faces an imminent threat from Mercedes after Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were promoted to P3 and P4 after Hulkenberg’s penalty.

The double podium from the previous week’s Spanish GP has motivated the hopes at Brackley. Mercedes has introduced a raft of new upgrades such as an improved suspension and a new floor, and has ditched the zero side pod.

The Mercedes duo even topped the FP2 session. While the wet conditions in FP3 and qualifying shook the grid up, there is pace in the W14, which can dampen Alonso’s podium hopes.

Russell claimed a double podium in Canada is possible before his grid promotion. “I don’t see any reason why we can’t get a double podium. P5 is a really good grid position and I see an opportunity to overtake Fernando,” he told after the session.

Hamilton believes a favorable result is possible if the team put pressure on Alonso and Verstappen and if the conditions favor the team. However, technical director James Allison, there is room for improvement.

Mercedes is hoping for wet weather conditions on Sunday. If it rains, then they could beat Aston Martin for a second consecutive weekend. However, the race is expected to be held in dry conditions.

Nevertheless, the Silver Arrows have improved the W14s’ pace and handling. If the team keeps this trend alive, they can solidify their P2 in the constructor’s standings ahead of Aston Martin.