mobile app bar

Helmut Marko Once Got an Offer From Italian Mafia to Get One Person Killed for Free

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Head of Motorsport Dr Helmut Marko Oracle Red Bull Racing

FORMULA 1 PIRELLI UNITED STATES GRAND PRIX 2024 18 10 2024, Circuit of The Americas, Austin, FORMULA 1 PIRELLI UNITED STATES GRAND PRIX 2024 ,in the picture Head of Motorsport Dr Helmut Marko Oracle Red Bull Racing
Credits: IMAGO / Nordphoto

Helmut Marko is today regarded as the mastermind chief advisor at Red Bull Racing — the brains behind the Milton-Keynes-based outfit’s famed driver academy. But like most F1 chiefs have, Marko had also started his journey to the top by being behind the wheel himself.

While his racing career never made the headlines, he has had some bizarre moments, including one where he got the opportunity to have someone killed. Andrew Benson of the BBC recently appeared on The Fast and the Curious podcast where he spoke about one of Marko’s most memorable — and frightening moments — from his driving days.

It happened at the Targa Florio, a ‘public road endurance’ race that was held in Sicily (Italy) until 1977. Benson took the hosts back to the 1972 Targa Florio’s afterparty, where Carlo Chiti, manager of Alfa Romeo, approached Marko, asking him to go talk to a particular man.

“There’s this man, you need to come and meet,” the man told to Marko, as revealed by Benson. Marko, having drunk a few glasses of wine, simply refused. Chiti, however, insisted. “You don’t have a choice”, he told Marko. “You have to go and see this guy.”

Likely understanding the severity of the situation, Marko understood that he had to go. He met the guy and saw him sitting surrounded by two men on either side.

Benson added, “The guy said how impressed he was by Marko’s performance [at the Targa Florio]. And he says you’ve got a wish free.” At first, it may have sounded like a normal wish.

However, as it turns out, it came from an Italian Mafia boss — the biggest in Sicily — offering Marko an opportunity to have someone ‘killed’ without having to give anything in return. Thankfully, Marko never wanted this wish to be granted, which is likely why he went on to make a name for himself in F1.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Formula 1 Editor Somin Bhattacharjee fell for the sport as well as Fernando Alonso on the same day — during the Spaniard’s thrilling victory at the German GP in 2010. Over the years, the passion magnified manyfold, and metamorphosed into a writing career in 2021. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. He has penned over 2,700 articles for TheSportsRush, presenting a diverse range — news reports, opinions, and exclusives. A true Tiffosi, Somin never gives up on a chance to defend the Ferrari boys as a fan. As a sports writer though, he remains objective to the core and relishes opportunities to follow and engage in dissecting the action during races. That’s where the real thrill lies for him. Beyond the racetrack, Somin plays different sports including soccer. He enjoys exploring other sporting events and proudly supports Spanish soccer club Real Madrid.

Share this article

Don’t miss these