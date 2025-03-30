Max Verstappen’s Red Bull Exit Could Be a ‘Good Reason to Retire’ for Helmut Marko

Helmut Marko has been a mainstay at Red Bull ever since the team’s inception in 2005. The Austrian has been a key figure in their success as an advisor and is responsible for recruiting drivers like Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel—who have gone on to win multiple world titles for the Milton Keynes-based team.

After almost two decades in the paddock, the 81-year-old is still going strong with no concrete plans of retiring. But that doesn’t mean that Marko isn’t contemplating or isn’t comfortable with the idea of life without F1.

In the past, Marko has been very vocal about his motivations to remain in the sport. His protege, Verstappen, tops that list. So, with speculation rising about the Dutchman wanting to pave a way out of Red Bull this season, it could prompt Marko to retire from the sport.

“That could be a good reason, yes,” is the answer the 81-year-old gave when asked if Verstappen leaving Red Bull down the line could make him leave F1 altogether during an interview with Formel1.de. But how has Red Bull reached such a stage that two of the team’s pillars are considering to leave?

The ground-effect era started on a promising note for Red Bull in 2022. Verstappen bagged two consecutive titles—breaking many records along the way. But since then, things have gone south for the Bulls.

Last season saw Verstappen face his toughest challenge yet with an RB20 car plagued with balance issues and lagging behind their rivals. Even though he clinched his fourth title overall in 2024, the team’s struggles didn’t end. This season has started on similar lines, with the 27-year-old still looking for his first win since the 2024 Qatar GP.

Red Bull’s performance deficit and turmoil within the team have led to speculation that Verstappen wants out, and the Mercedes team led by Toto Wolff is being touted as the most likely destination for the four-time world champion. Some paddock insiders, though, believe that the Dutchman could also hang up his racing helmet for good.

But on the loyalty front, Verstappen echoes the same sentiments towards Marko.

Verstappen has hinged his Red Bull future on Marko

The 2024 season was a tough year to endure for Red Bull, both on and off the track. Alongside the RB20’s performance issues, the team was embroiled in a nasty controversy when team boss Christian Horner was put under investigation for an alleged ‘inappropriate behavior’ complaint by a female employee.

As this developed, a power struggle reportedly emerged between Horner and Marko, leading to speculations that the Briton wanted the Austrian out of the team. In the months after this news broke out, reports suggested that Marko was on his way out of the team.

That is when Verstappen revealed in no uncertain terms whose side he was on.

The 27-year-old had claimed that if Marko was shown the exit doors then he would follow him out. He later reiterated, “I think I made it clear what I thought about it. Also think it was important that I said that then. And I meant it. It wasn’t a bluff. And they know that within the team.”

While Red Bull handled that situation carefully by retaining Marko, the team’s current performance trajectory could still cause the eventual exit of Verstappen, irrespective of whether the Austrian veteran stays or leaves.