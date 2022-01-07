“Helps me drive with a care free attitude”: Daniel Ricciardo admits to being oblivious towards certain aspects of his F1 car

Daniel Ricciardo says he does not pay attention to the ‘technical’ aspect of his F1 car and that he only focuses on driving it.

Ricciardo has won 8 races and stood on the podium 32 times in his F1 career since making his debut in 2011. He’s one of the most experienced drivers on the grid, and despite having a tough 2021, is still regarded as a fierce competitor.

However, in a recent interview with Gypsy Tales, Ricciardo admitted that he does not understand the mechanical aspect of his car in detail. He went on to say that this approach helps him focus on performing better behind the wheel.

“It’s funny because my mates will say, ‘Dude, you are driving these multimillion-dollar cars’. With the most technology – the most advanced machinery, pretty much, in the world,” said Ricciardo.

Also read: McLaren boss predicts Mercedes won’t be dominating in 2022 as he expects multiple teams title challenge

“Yet, you might just about know how to change a spark plug. You might know how to take off your tyre, but I like that!”

“I like not really knowing a whole lot. I like investing more of my energy into the driving and I like just being a little bit blasé about it all. It makes me approach it with a bit more of a carefree attitude and I think that helps me to drive better, perform better and take the pressure off it.”

Ricciardo made his F1 debut with HRT at the 2011 British GP. Since then, he’s driven for Toro Rosso, Red Bull, and Renault before moving to McLaren in 2021.

Daniel Ricciardo talks about his early F1 days and how he was in ‘awe’ of his rivals

Today, we know the Aussie as an ever-smiling and strong personality, whom everyone on track seems to love. However, the 32-year old said that he felt extremely nervous about being on the same grid as Kimi Raikkonen and Michael Schumacher in his early F1 days.

“F1 was on a pedestal, I was in awe of it. And, a few years later, I’m there,” he continued. “Schumacher is on the grid and these guys that I’ve literally idolized as a kid. And I was in awe of it. I was like, ‘How did I get here?’.”

“Some people from six years old, they probably have this crazy talent, and maybe they have an idea that they’re gonna make it. I was obviously good, but I wasn’t dominating, and there was no real signs or early signs to tell me that I was going to make it.”

“It was a bit of a learning process to try to get comfortable with it and, ultimately, believe in myself that I belong there.”

“I just had to trust in myself that I got there for a reason. Although it’s Schumacher, [Fernando] Alonso, [Kimi] Raikkonen, whoever, they still had to go through the same path. You try to humanize everybody around you to make them not seem so superhuman.” Ricciardo concluded.

Also read: Lando Norris believes Carlos Sainz was underrated before going to Ferrari