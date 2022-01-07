F1

“More people are actually realising what he is actually capable of” – Lando Norris believes Carlos Sainz was underrated before going to Ferrari

"More people are actually realising what he is actually capable of" - Lando Norris believes Carlos Sainz was underrated before going to Ferrari
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
"Just let the team members do their job!": Red Bull manager reveals the moment when he asked Max Verstappen's father to 'take a step back'
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"More people are actually realising what he is actually capable of" - Lando Norris believes Carlos Sainz was underrated before going to Ferrari
“More people are actually realising what he is actually capable of” – Lando Norris believes Carlos Sainz was underrated before going to Ferrari

Carlos Sainz had a successful first year at Ferrari in 2021 in which he scored…