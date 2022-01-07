“More people are actually realising what he is actually capable of” – Lando Norris believes Carlos Sainz was underrated before going to Ferrari

Carlos Sainz had a successful first year at Ferrari in 2021 in which he scored four podiums and finished at fifth in the championship.

Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz raced as teammates for two years at McLaren until the latter moved to Ferrari. He got replaced by Daniel Ricciardo at McLaren.

Sainz’s meritorious performance at Ferrari has led the Italian team to seek further extension of his current contract. At the same time, Norris also had a productive year at McLaren in 2021. He scored his first pole position in Russia and scored four podiums including a second position in Monza.

Talkin about his progress in his third season in the sport, the McLaren driver said that Sainz overshadowed him in 2020 with his performance. Norris said, “I think my second year was good.”

“Carlos, I believe, is one of the best drivers in Formula 1. It also didn’t make me look as good, because he’s an extremely good driver, and he did a very good job – like, fair play to him.

“I think I got shadowed a bit by him because he was doing an exceptional job. I think this year I’ve taken that next step which would have been the same or maybe a bit better than him,” he further added.

Also Read: Daniel Ricciardo is not happy for himself to see Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen at the top

Lando Norris says Ricciardo motivated him

The 22-year-old attributed his progress in the sport to a combination of understanding everything in the past few years. He said that he felt more confident in an improved McLaren which he could push to its limit on the track.

He also mentioned the arrival of Daniel Ricciardo as a positive development. Norris believes that the Australian driver helped him to take a step forward. Ricciardo motivated Norris to try and prove himself.

“I always had the motivation to want to beat Carlos,” Norris said.

Ricciardo vs Sainz vs Norris na largada do GP dos EUA de 2021 🔥 Que largada/primeira volta de Daniel, mesmo com pneus médios e largando do lado sujo conseguiu ganhar uma posição. Salvamos pontos importantes 💪 📸 @EstagiariodaF1#F1 #USGP🇺🇸 #McLaren pic.twitter.com/gopzp1L24J — Portal McLaren Racing 🇧🇷 (@McLarenBrasilF1) October 24, 2021

“At the same time, with Daniel, I didn’t feel nervous in any way when he came. A lot of people thought maybe I did or asked the question because he’s a multiple race winner. He’s got podiums.”

“Everyone knows what Daniel is capable of because he’s been in a car that’s won races. Whereas with Carlos, no one knew as much what he was capable of. Because he’s been in a Toro Rosso, a Renault and a McLaren.”

“More and more people are actually realising what he is actually capable of, and the kind of driver he is when he’s gone up against Charles and beaten up him quite often,” he further added.

Also Read: Red Bull manager reveals the moment when he asked Max Verstappen’s father to ‘take a step back’