F1

“Here to drive and to race” – Max Verstappen admits he has no time for off-track engagements as he pursues championship leader Charles Leclerc in Australia

"Here to drive and to race" - Max Verstappen admits he has no time for off-track engagements as he pursues championship leader Charles Leclerc in Australia
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
"I live in the same world as you" - Nikita Mazepin sees a tremendous risk in saying anything
Next Article
"That's all folks!": Pelicans' social media claps back at Anthony Davis as the Lakers get eliminated from the play-in contention
F1 Latest News
"Here to drive and to race" - Max Verstappen admits he has no time for off-track engagements as he pursues championship leader Charles Leclerc in Australia
“Here to drive and to race” – Max Verstappen admits he has no time for off-track engagements as he pursues championship leader Charles Leclerc in Australia

“Here to drive and to race” – Reigning champion Max Verstappen wants to focus on…