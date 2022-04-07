“It is always a fun place to race” – Sergio Perez eager to bounce back in Australian GP after unlucky stints in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia

“It is always a fun place to race” – The Red Bull star suffered from a DNF in the season-opener in Bahrain before losing out on race lead from pole position in Jeddah.

Formula 1 is going Down Under after missing out on the last two seasons due to the pandemic. The track layout has been revamped, with a record-breaking 4 DRS zones put in place at Albert Place.

This excites Red Bull driver Sergio Perez, who has postive news from the simulations done in the new layout. He and his champion teammate Max Verstappen will step out to the track tomorrow for free practice.

“It is great to be back in Melbourne after two years away, it is always a fun place to race. The fans are always great and I am sure they are very excited to have Formula 1 in Australia again.

“This year the track layout is new so it will be interesting to see how this fresh generation of cars gets on there.

“I did some simulator work at the beginning of the week on the track and I think the changes should be good for the show, it will make things entertaining.”

Will Perez be third time lucky this season at Melbourne?

The Mexican, like Verstappen and sister team AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly suffered from car failures in Bahrain, costing them a lot of points.

To add to Perez’s woes, an ill-time safety car period in Jeddah meant he lost his pole lead, only for his teammate to win the race. But he is optimistic for his and Red Bull’s chances this weekend.

“It has been so close in the races so far and the team and I have been unlucky at times, but I am confident that my luck will change this weekend.

“We have a strong package this season and I can’t wait to get in the car again to see what we can do.”

