“He’s ecstatic about not beeping the metal detector”– Fernando Alonso says that he had his first normal day in 2022 after a series of medical visits

Fernando Alonso updates his fans on social media that he has his stitches removed after surgery for the ejection of titanium plates.

Alpine’s driver Fernando Alonso had a major road accident ahead of the 2021 F1 season. The Spaniard was left with a broken jaw, which forced him to have titanium plates placed to support it.

Alpine F1 Team Statement pic.twitter.com/ateZJHITxj — Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) February 11, 2021

For many weeks Alonso was in massive pain, and his predicament continued till 2022. He revealed on his Instagram that he had surgery, possibly to remove those Titanium plates, after which he had to rest for a day.

Followed by the removal of his stitches. The important thing is that Alonso is now feeling great as he claims he had his first normal day in 2022 after the end of these medical rounds.

Now, two months ahead of the new season, Alonso is prepared to return to the track. Esteban Ocon once again will partner with him. Both drivers in the second half of the season were supportive of each other.

Especially Alonso, who played a pivotal role in Ocon’s maiden Grand Prix win. On the other hand, Alonso also tastes his first podium success for the first time since 2014, when F1 went to Qatar in 2021.

Fernando Alonso to have a powerful Alpine?

Ahead of the new season, and the new regulations, Alpine feels confident about their new season. The French team says they have found an added horsepower to their engine, which will bring a level equal to their rivals.

Moreover, the new radical regulations also intend to close the gap between the teams. Therefore, with the current resources and conditions, Alpine is at the right stage to overcome the midfield.

It only remains to be seen whether they would be able to nail the regulations and be a force to reckon with.

