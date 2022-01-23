“It cost in my normal life”– Fernando Alonso discloses how his Formula 1 career affected his ‘normal life’

Fernando Alonso reveals how his Formula 1 career spanning over 20 years has affected his everyday life and things he missed.

Fernando Alonso has been actively racing in motorsport for over 20 years. He has plied his trade in Formula 1, IndyCar and LeMans. In all three formats, he has gained considerable success.

At the age of 40, he is the most experienced and oldest driver on the current F1 grid. Thus, a huge chunk of his life has been spent around this sport.

In this while, Alonso has been an iconic figure. Many in his own country religiously follow him. Such celebrity status and hectic brings its own sacrifices, and Alonso talks about how it reshaped his life.

“I would say yes, but [I’m] not clear on if I go in detail [on] what I missed or what it cost in my normal life,” said Alonso in Beyond The Grid Podcast. “I will not be able to say exactly what I missed or what I lost.”

“For sure, when you are in the paddock when you are 19, and now I’m 40, I’m sure I lost a few things in life, and obviously you are away from your family for most of your life and friends [too], and maybe you lose some of them.”

