Hotels cost skyrocket to whopping $2,000 per night for upcoming 2022 Singapore Grand Prix weekend

The 2022 Singapore Grand Prix is set to have the highest turnover for the first time since the inaugural race in 2008, and the price of hotels.

The Singapore Grand Prix returns in style after a break of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Ferrari duo Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc locked the front grid in the 2019 race.

The time has changed with Ferrari nowhere matching the pace of Red Bull. Moreover, this will be Sebastian Vettel’s final Singapore Grand Prix.

However, with so much going on the track, the world outside the paddock is no different. The prices near the Marina Bay circuit are skyrocketing.

Hotels cost $2,000 per night during the Singapore Grand Prix weekend

According to a previous Bloomberg report, hotels have sold out, with the Formula 1 Grand Prix soon taking place. Besides, plenty of them, including Marina Bay Sands and Raffles Hotel, cost $2,000 per night.

The 2022 Singapore Grand Prix race will have the biggest fans turnover for the first time since the night race back in 2008. After the race, Guns N Roses and Maroon 5 are ready to rock the stage.

With the covid restrictions lifted in Lion City, Singapore saw an increase of over 200,000 visitors in the month of July. This will surely increase during the first week of October.

Will there be a new champion crowned at the Marina Bay Circuit?

As per the statistical reports, flight bookings to Singapore were up by 305% this month for the much-awaited Grand Prix. Moreover, fans booked over 76% of flight bookings and 88% a month before the race.

The Marina Bay Circuit is one of the fastest circuits on the grid, with lots of crashes in recent history. Alongside, there are plenty of places for people to explore in the historic tourist city during the race weekend.

Formula One returns next month, and it can turn into a historic race. If Charles Leclerc finishes below the seventh position, Max Verstappen will become the 2022 World Champion.

This could be you! 🤩 Check your inbox! We’ve sent out the ballot results for the Pit Lane Experience to all applicants! See you at the Pit Lane Experience Thursday, 29 Sep! 👋🏼#F1NightRace pic.twitter.com/yepvPpvpFc — SingaporeGP (@F1NightRace) September 15, 2022

