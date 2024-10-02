mobile app bar

Lando Norris Auctions Hard-Earned Trophy for Sir Jackie Stewart’s Dementia Charity, Bids Reach $4.5K

Veerendra Vikram Singh
Published

Credits: IMAGO ZUMA Wire

Formula 1 drivers often use their influence to raise awareness about important issues plaguing the world. McLaren driver Lando Norris has recently done something similar by coming to the support of Sir Jackie Stewart’s charity, which is working towards finding a cure for dementia.

The 24-year-old has decided to give away his hard-earned Singapore GP pole position trophy (which is also signed by him) for auction. The proceeds of this will go to the charity started by Stewart, which is called ‘Race Against Dementia’.

This global charity aims to speed up research and find a cure for dementia, a brain disease that affects millions of people worldwide. Stewart was inspired to start the charity after his wife, Lady Helen Stewart, was diagnosed with dementia in 2014. Watching her battle the illness motivated him to take action.

The bidding for Norris’s pole position trophy started on September 27th with the initial bid price of £1,255 (approximately $1,650) and has reached £3,460 (approximately $4,500) as of October 2nd. The closing date for the auction is October 22nd.

The auction is being held by F1 Authentics, the official marketplace for Formula 1 memorabilia and collectibles. It is a platform where fans can buy a range of authentic items related to the sport. However, Norris isn’t the first celebrity who has supported Stewart’s charity.

Oscar-nominated British actress lends her voice in the fight against dementia

Last year, British actress Florence Pugh (known for her work in films like Oppenheimer and Black Widow) attended the British Grand Prix at Silverstone with Stewart, marking the beginning of her involvement with Race Against Dementia.

Since then, Pugh has taken on the role of ambassador for the charity as she has the desire to commit her time to a meaningful cause despite having no personal connection to the disease. She believes her role is to help spread awareness, especially among younger people who may not realize the impact dementia has on families.

Pugh has used her massive social media following to talk about the disease and her role with Race Against Dementia. After her first post, she received overwhelming support for the cause as she explained in a report from The Telegraph,

“Ever since I first posted about it, so many of my friends have reached out to me. People I didn’t know were living around people with dementia, thanking me for starting to talk about it.”

