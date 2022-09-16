7-time world champion Lewis Hamilton reveals his dad helped Nyck De Vries almost getting F1 seat

Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton talks about the F1 debutant Nyck De Vries and how his father Anthony almost got him an F1 seat.

Lewis Hamilton’s father, Anthony Hamilton, was a manager during the early years of Formula One. Anthony managed his son before their controversial split.

However, things changed, and the family was again together after the Mercedes driver made amends with his father. On the other hand, Anthony Hamilton also had a successful career afterwards.

Nyck De Vries shocked the F1 world after an impressive driver at the Italian Grand Prix last weekend. He filled in for Alex Albon, who was out due to appendicitis.

Nyck De Vries’ amazing Formula One debut at the Italian Grand Prix

The 2019 Formula 2 World Champion De Vries had an amazing qualifying with Williams as he secured the 13th position. Moreover, he started eight due to the grid penalties.

De Vries finished ninth at the iconic Monza circuit and secured two crucial points for Williams. The Dutch driver may and well replace Nicholas Latifi for the 2023 season.

Lewis Hamilton has been following De Vries for a long time and wants to see the young driver on the F1 grid. Perhaps this drive at the Italian Grand Prix caught a few teams’ eyes.

How Anthony Hamilton helped Nyck De Vries live his Formula One dream

Anthony Hamilton did manage the likes of Paul di Resta during his time in F1. Moreover, he also managed the young De Vries as a junior driver.

The seven times world champion reveals how his dad tried to get De Vries in F1. He stated: “De Vries is a very talented driver. I knew him when he was very young. When I was at McLaren, my father tried to help him get into Formula 1.”

There are plenty of options available for the reserve Mercedes driver. He can join Williams or Alpine realistically. However, a move to Haas can also not be ruled out for the 2023 season.

