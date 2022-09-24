How Max Verstappen stopped Colton Herta from getting AlphaTauri seat

The success Max Verstappen got at an early age while entering F1 changed the way youngsters make their way into the sport forever.

Verstappen made his F1 debut in 2015 when he landed himself a full-time F1 seat with Toro Rosso. The Dutchman was 17 years old at the time, but his rapid ascension shocked everyone in the community.

Midway into his second year in F1, Verstappen was called up by Red Bull. In just his first race for the Milton-Keynes-based outfit, he won which was something the FIA noted. In the years to come, he would win plenty more races and today he is in his eighth F1 season at the age of just 24.

Verstappen’s rise to the top opened the FIA’s eyes. It changed the way youngsters came into the sport. Today, they have to be at the right series and earn a certain amount of super license points before teams can sign them. On paper, this seems fair for drivers who can all try to earn the required number of points.

On the other hand, it means that the sport loses out on genuine talents like Colton Herta.

Also read: The moment Charles Leclerc got to know about his dream Ferrari move in 2018

Why is Colton Herta losing out on F1 seat because of Max Verstappen?

Today, for a driver to get into F1, they need to be experienced enough in a Formula car. This includes series like the F3 and F2 Championships. Unfortunately for Herta, IndyCar does not fall under that category.

This was a rule that was enforced after a 17-year-old Verstappen took the sport by storm. His debut at such an young age was criticized by many, who felt that other drivers who worked harder for longer deserved a spot over him.

If you ever feel stupid remember that the FIA introduced super license points to stop drivers like Max Verstappen (31x race winner and world champion) from entering the sport whilst allowing drivers like Mazepin and Latifi to enter — charles (@slowcarscharles) September 21, 2022

Herta has been linked to the AlphaTauri seat for quite some time now. However, it seems that the move has to be put on hold because of the FIA’s superlicense system.

The American driver has seven IndyCar victories to his name. However, the FIA does not value the series in the points system for it’s superlicense. This means that the 22-year-old does not have enough points to enter F1. Red Bull meanwhile, are hoping that the FIA make an exception for him.

Also read: “Carlos Sainz never liked Red Bull,” – Jaime Alguersuari says 2021 British GP winner never enjoyed his time there