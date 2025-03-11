“Are 35 Year Olds a Better Bet?”: Will Buxton Endorses IndyCar Star Colton Herta Over Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas for New American Team in Town

With General Motors-backed Cadillac having confirmed their entry for the 2026 F1 grid, speculations are rife about who they could choose as their two drivers. Some experts believe that Cadillac are keen on signing an American driver, while others believe that the American team should consider signing seasoned campaigners like Sergio Perez or Valtteri Bottas.

As these speculations continue, team principal Graeme Lowdon has provided an update about their potential options. He began his interview with Motorsport Magazine by explaining how Cadillac is an American team and they want to invest “heavily in the US”.

He then discussed the big question that has been doing the rounds of the media — whether it is advisable for Cadillac to be hell-bent on signing an American driver. “I see no reason why an American driver can’t be selected on merit,” he added. “It’s certainly something that I think that fans would like to see”.

The favorite among American drivers to receive an offer from Cadillac is Colton Herta, who has been a test driver for McLaren in the past. Former F1 presenter Will Buxton — who is commentating in IndyCar from this season onwards — has also endorsed Herta over the likes of Bottas or Perez, who will be looking for a return to F1 in 2026.

“I think it’s really easy to forget how young Colton Herta is,” Buxton wrote on X (formerly Twitter) while sharing his thoughts on why Cadillac should sign him.

“He’s been talked about in F1 for years, been a big player in IndyCar for years, has been racing at the top table in the US for 8 seasons… and he’s still only 24! Are 35-year-olds a better bet? Or just a safer bet?”, he added.

But helping Herta get a seat in F1 will not be easy for Cadillac or any other team. The American driver still does not have the required number of super license points to compete in F1.

Will Herta be able to compete in F1 in 2026?

Any driver wanting to compete in F1 requires a minimum of 40 points on their super license over the past three years. With Herta having been unable to score that many, the likes of both Sauber and AlphaTauri (now RB) were unable to sign him in the past despite their interest.

“The FIA confirms that an enquiry was made via the appropriate channels that led to the FIA confirming that the driver Colton Herta does not have the required number of points to be granted an FIA Super Licence,” an FIA spokesperson said back in 2022 when AlphaTauri had inquired about the possibility of signing the American.

And with Herta just having managed 32 points over the past three seasons, he is still not able to get an FIA super license as things stand. However, depending on how strongly he finishes in IndyCar this season, there is still a possibility that he can get the remaining required points to get an F1 seat next year.

Having scored one super license point in 2023 and 30 more last year, he will need to score nine this season to reach 40. That said, former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has advised Cadillac to not sign Herta simply because of his inexperience.

“Pairing a young team with a rookie driver who isn’t used to racing in Formula 1, it can’t be good for either of the two,” the Italian-American said per The Race.

With Steiner himself having managed inexperienced drivers like Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin — who cost his Haas team massively with high damage bills — knows firsthand the risks that come with signing such a profile of racers.