How ‘Role Model’ Daniel Ricciardo Helped New Alpine Driver Jack Doohan All the Way to F1

In the ruthless world of F1, there is hardly any room for compassion even for one’s countryman. However, Daniel Ricciardo did not have any sense of rivalry with Jack Doohan. In fact, Doohan considers the Honey Badger as a role model. He also admitted Ricciardo helped him all the way to his F1 entry.

Doohan made the revelation on the Fast and the Curious podcast when asked about how he gets along with his fellow Aussies. He said,

“Daniel has been more of a sort of, like, role model to me, obviously, with, you know, his experience and his career at F1. And since I’ve sort of come on to the Formula Three, Formula Two, let’s say ladder, he’s been very helpful and always, you know, reaching out for a chat and to help me out. So it’s sort of a different relationship that I have with Daniel.”

The two are close friends and the new Alpine man also wishes Ricciardo continues in 2025 as well. While Doohan is not as close with Oscar Piastri as he is with Ricciardo, he and the McLaren driver also share a cordial relationship. Doohan will now race against his two fellow Aussies in F1 next year and is excited for his debut.

Doohan is extremely excited to make his F1 debut on home turf

The Australian GP will once again become the opening fixture, at least, in the 2025 championship season. This means that Doohan will make his F1 debut in front of his home crowd.

The Alpine man is extremely excited about this upcoming scenario and it’s something he’s pictured doing all his racing career. He revealed,

“Yeah, it’s something I was thinking about at the start of this year when I was in Australia. Thinking back then, how cool it would be to have my debut in Formula One at the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park was something that I could have only dreamed of then. Now, for it to be a reality, I’m really looking forward to it.”

The host of the Fast and the Curious Podcast also pointed out that former Red Bull driver Mark Webber also made his F1 debut in Australia and went on to score points. However, considering the current state of Alpine, it would be a tough ask for Doohan to score points. Regardless, the youngster will surely enjoy his outing at Albert Park.